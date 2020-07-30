Top 7 Highlights on The Michelle Obama Podcast Featuring Former POTUS Barack Obama

After years of being in The White House supporting his causes, starting new movements and accomplishments, and being a leader in her own right, Michelle Obama continues to prove that she is still First Lady material by starring on her very own podcast.

The Michelle Obama Podcast premiered its first episode on July 29, and according to their production company, Higher Ground Productions, it will come out with new episodes weekly for nine weeks.

The Spotify-exclusive podcast had already aired last night, and many of us were excited to hear the former President Barack Obama once again for the inaugural episode.

During the 49-minute debut episode, America's favorite power couple discussed many things, including the current coronavirus pandemic, the Black Lives Matter protests, and many more.

Here are some of the things Barack talked to his wife about on the Michelle Obama Podcast.

Childhood

Barack and Michelle Obama touched on their childhood and spoke about how their neighbors helped them become who they are today.

Barack shared his experiences and what he learned from growing up, explaining the importance of self-sacrifice.

"What we shared was my mom and grandparents were similar in prioritizing kids and thinking they had to make sacrifices for kids, so we felt loved and supported, and that's where community starts."

Happiness

As a young man, Barack Obama found out that his happiness comes from helping people succeed.

He explained, "I think I figured out when I got to school that if I'm just chasing after my own success, that somehow I'm gonna end up alone and unhappy."

Black Lives Matter movement

However, their reminiscing was linked to an even larger issue of having a crucial role in the community. Many people are still protesting, whether in big cities or small cities.

"When you look at all these young people who've been out there protesting in the wake of the George Floyd murder, that's their instinct," the former POTUS said.

"It's not uniform, and it could still go both ways in the country just like its teetering one way or the other in countries all around the world. This is not unique to the US, and it's we just got our version of it."

Consumerism

According to the couple, material things don't make you happy. It's a lesson they have been telling their two daughters Malia and Sasha Obama.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Michelle and Barack Obama believe that the US is struggling with the coronavirus pandemic. According to them, "We can't just deal with a pandemic by ourselves."

Barack added, "There are just certain things that you have to do collectively because they're too big, they're too expensive."

Optimism

But the 58-year-old dad is just ever-so optimist, as Barack Obama revealed that he still holds onto hope for the future of the US as his wife took a dig at President Donald Trump.

"I'm the eternal optimist."

Michelle sided with her husband and said, "When in doubt, rely on hope."

The Next Presidential Election

The former First Lady is concerned about how the protesters' energy will translate to the poll, as the younger generation may feel that the voting system and politics have failed them.

"The only thing that worries me, in terms of the hope that I feel when I look at these young people... The change in the economy that's forcing them to ask a certain set of questions gives me hope."

The 56-year-old added, "I worry, too many young people who question whether voting, whether politics is worth it."

Michelle Obama is on a roll this 2020 because aside from this podcast, she also has a Netflix documentary and of course, her best-selling book "Becoming" which was released in 2018.

