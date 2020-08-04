Happy Birthday Meghan Markle: 5 Inspiring Quotes by the Duchess of Sussex to Live By

Happy Birthday, Meghan Markle! The Duchess of Sussex turns 39 today.

Even after American showbiz became a member of the British royal family after marrying Prince Harry and quit two years later, Meghan Markle continued to grow an outspoken feminist.

Before becoming a celebrity, she first had a career in activism.

Meghan, who used to be a little girl with big dreams, fought sexism when she was only 11 years old.

Since then, she addresses issues of gender inequality, racism, and many more. The 39-year-old even talked about it in her now-defunct blog, The Tig.

Meghan Markle continues to empower people, and because of that, here are some of the most inspiring quotes she said in her 39 years of existence.

"We just need to be kinder to ourselves. If we treated ourselves the way we treated our best friend, can you imagine how much better off we would be?"

We all know the golden rules that we should treat others as we want them to treat us. While we tend to treat our friends with love and kindness, we're often tough on ourselves.

It's natural for us to try to be kind to the people we care about in our lives, but not all of us are good at being compassionate to ourselves.

Treat yourself kindly so you can boost your work ethic, your health, and happiness. Self-compassion is conducive to motivation, said Dr. Kristin Neff, an associate professor of Human Development.

"You are going to lead with love, you are going to lead with compassion, you are going to use your voice. You are going to use your voice in a stronger way than you've ever been able to because most of you are 18 or you're going to turn 18, so you're going to vote."

Good thing Prince Harry is always supportive of Meghan Markle as she still wants to make a difference.

Speaking to Immaculate Heart for her commencement speech, she told the students to make a difference in the community by speaking out and always register to vote.

Not voting means giving up your voice. If you don't vote, someone else will decide for you. So use that power to vote, and vote for good.

"Continue to believe in yourselves, believe in what makes you unique, and don't be afraid to do what you know is right even when it's not popular, even when it's never been done before scares people. And even if it scares you."

In her most recent speech for Girl Up Summit 2020, Meghan Markle asked the audience to believe in yourself.

The Duchess of Sussex had a rough year ever since quitting the royal family, battling British tabloids, and being a mom to a one-year-old kid.

Though the former actress has all of these challenges, self-doubt, and fear as most people do, everything we have in our lives is the result of our belief in ourselves and the idea that anything is possible.

Believing in yourself is a critical step on the path to success.

"It is just imperative: women need a seat at the table, they need an invitation to be seated there, and in some cases, where this is not available, well then, you know what, they need to create their table. We need a global understanding that we cannot implement change effectively without women's political participation."

A lot of women shy away from the idea of a fight, but not Meghan Markle. Considering the odds, who could blame them?

The Duchess of Sussex talked about it in her 2015 UN Women Speech.

Not so many women are okay with the implications of a power struggle.

But to be able to be heard, pull up a chair and bring your unique strengths and perspective.

Empowering women is vital for society's development because it enhances the quality of human resources available for sustainable development and quantity.

Additionally, empowered women also strengthen the economy, according to a Brookings report by the United Nations Foundation.

"It's a shame that that is the climate in this world, to focus that much on that, to be discriminatory. I think, you know, at the end of the day, I'm just proud of who I am and where I've come from, and we have never put any focus on that. We've just focused on who we are as a couple."

Are you going to stay silent or speak up? Confronting prejudice is an effective way to get people to stop their discriminatory ways.

With Meghan Markle being a black woman, she surely received a lot of hate resulting from prejudice.

But it is never anybody's responsibility to educate someone hateful or discriminatory toward you. All you can do is speak up, as it will make you feel better and make you a better person, make meaning out of experiences, and control what you can.

With Meghan Markle turning 39 on her birthday until she turns old, she will continue to kick butts, fight for what is right and speak what's on her mind.

