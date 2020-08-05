Meghan Markle Net Worth: Did the Royal Split Affect Meghan's Wealth?

Earlier this year, royal watchers and even the members of the monarchy were shocked when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step down as senior members of the Firm.

This has brought a massive blow to the royal family, considering that Prince Andrew had just resigned from his public duties at the time due to his association with convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein.

As part of the couple's bombshell announcement, Buckingham Palace declared that the Sussexes are barred to use their HRH titles and would not receive public funds for royal duties.

Months since officially leaving the monarchy, the sought-after couple and their 1-year-old child have now settled in a rented $18 million hilltop mansion in Beverly Hills.

Since they vowed to be financially independent from the sovereign, royal watchers are curious how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will sustain their extravagant lifestyle in Los Angeles.

Meghan Markle Net Worth 2020: $5 Million

While Prince Harry's net worth is at least $25 million, a huge chunk of it came from his inheritance from the late Princess Diana and a seven-figure allowance from Prince Charles -- courtesy of the Duchy of Cornwall.

Meanwhile, the former "Suits" star has some money stashed aside, thanks to her previous career as an actress.

According to Money.com, Meghan Markle's net worth is estimated to be $5 million. Although it's way below his husband's wealth (or even her sister in law Kate Middleton who is reportedly worth $ 6.8 million before marrying Prince William), it's still enough to keep their family afloat as they figure out how to support themselves.

Duchess Meghan's Previous Work

Before joining the royal family in 2018, the LA-based actress worked as a commercial model for various advertisements, as well as as "Deal or No Deal" briefcase girl.

Her biggest break in Hollywood was when she played the role of a a paralegal named Rachel Zane in the longtime running legal drama series "Suits."

It was reported that she made more than $50,000 per episode on the hit show. Her annual salary was "around $450,000, which also includes around $80,000 worth of annual sponsorship/endorsements income," as cited by knownetworth.com

Adding more to Meghan Markle's net worth was her big-screen role in the romantic drama film "Remember Me" with Robert Pattinson, as well as her role in "The Candidate" where she received a paycheck worth $171,429.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Post Royal Life

Meanwhile, as the couple lives their post royal life, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been often seen delivering virtual speeches for different organizations.

According to reports, the Sussexes signed with renowned agency Harry Walker Agency.

The New York-based firm is known for repping A-list Hollywood talent and political leaders such as Oprah Winfrey and former U.S. President and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama.

According to Town and Country, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to earn $1 million from delivering speeches about "social issues in the world."

