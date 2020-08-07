Bella Hadid Instagram: 5 Times Bella Combined Sexy and Fashion

Apart from being Gigi's little sister, Bella Hadid has made a name for herself in the fashion industry.

Bella's career took off when she won Model of the Year for Models.com in 2016. In the same year, she was also awarded a similar title at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London.

Unlike her fellow models, the brunette bombshell had plans to compete at the Olympics in the equestrian events. However, she was forced to push it aside due to her Lyme disease.

Following the devastating news, she then focused on her creativity and enrolled at Parsons School of Design in 2014 to study photography; however, she was captivated by the glitz and glam of the modeling world and the rest is history.

Now, the runway royal is considered as one of the most sought-after and highly-paid models alongside Gher sister. She has also graced numerous covers of Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Elle and many more fashion and entertainment magazines..

Like other millennials, she is also active on social media and is known for posting risque bikini snaps and topless photos. Having said that, here are the top five sexiest shots in the ever-popular Bella Hadid Instagram.

Bella Hadid Poses Nude for Jacquemus

During the onset of the global pandemic, the Dior makeup ambassador spent the quarantine period in their Pennsylvania farm together with her mom Yolanda, as well as Gigi -- who is currently pregnant with her first child with boyfriend and former One Direction member Zayn Malik.

The 5-foot-9 stunner took her WFH set up to a whole new level and went for an at-home photo shoot for Jacquemus.

In her Instagram, Bella transformed her room into a studio as she posed nude behind a patent handbag for the brand's latest collection.

Topless Bella in Mexico

It feels like it's always summer all year round, as Bella Hadid's Instagram has been filled with bikini photos flaunting her toned physique.

The Washington-born supermodel welcomed the summer of 2018 by hitting the beach of Mexico for a photoshoot.

In her "leisure suit," she was seen sporting a massive straw hat while wearing nothing but a flesh-colored thong. Oh, and it also showed off her sideboob!

Bella Hadid for Chanel

Bella first appeared on the runways of Chanel in their pre-fall collection in 2016. Ever since then, she has graced the brand's fashion show almost every year.

Now, in one of the latest update on Bella Hadid's Instagram, she shared a photo of Chanel's recent campaign that featured her wearing a nude-colored bikini, a hat, and denim gloves.

The second photo showed the cover girl looking fierce as ever while holding a nude umbrella to cover her body.

Bella Hadid as Calvin Klein's Muse

Aside from the high-end brand, Bella is also the muse of Calvin Klein's swim collection featuring their new bikinis.

Shot by famous fashion photographer Charlotte Wales and styled by Clare Byrne, Hadid took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of the campaign ad.

Classy Not Trashy

Last but definitely not the least in our Bella Hadid Instagram collection is her revealing photo that contains mysterious messages.

Wearing a black strapless bra with matching high-cut underwear, the supermodel captioned her photo: "You Should Let Me Be Right For A Minute" -- a line from "Start a Riot" by Kodie Shane.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Net Worth: Did the Royal Split Affect Meghan's Wealth?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles