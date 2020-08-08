Hot Kylie Jenner & More: 3 Most Head-Turning Moments in Cardi B's WAP Video

On Thursday, Cardi B released her WAP video that literally turned everyone's head!

The 27-year-old "Bodak Yellow" rapper joined forces with Megan Thee Stallion to promote women empowerment through their latest project.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion put the floor on fire with the track "WAP" and its accompanying music video that is something fans can't miss.

The release of the WAP video marked Cardi B's first new song in nine months and the first new music from the "Hot Summer Girl" hitmaker after she was shot in July 2020.

During an interview with Apple Music Friday, cardi B talked about the double standard of sharing thoughts about sexuality in music.

"People always have accused me, because I was a dancer," Cardi said."I was just dancing on them and taking (their) bread. People just always be assuming because you talk about your (expletive) that you be (expletive) the world."

Sure enough, the music video has been a total hit. And with that, we compiled the top three head-turning moments that dropped the jaws of everyone who watched it.

Kylie Jenner Cameo

Soon after it was released on Youtube, Cardi B's WAP video secured the top spot on the website's trending page.

But to the viewers' surprise, the music stopped one minute and 40 seconds into the video as it focused on a mysterious figure sporting an animal-print dress.

A few seconds later, it was revealed that the figure was Kylie Jenner.

However, given the Kylie Cosmetics owner and her family's history of Black culture appropriation, several fans filed a petition to remove her from the WAP video.

"I was happily enjoying my daily cup of brown women until that culture stealing colonizer showed up and made me spill. Thankyou," one Cardi B fan said.

Another one commented: "She is a culture vulture who doesn't remember how her own complexion looks! down with the culture vultures!!!"

Some people suggested that it was only a marketing ploy to gain more views. But some of Cardi B's followers expressed their belief that it could have been much better without the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star in it.

Cardi B's Leopard Costume

Queen Cardi B is not letting anyone overshadow her as she flaunted an out-of-this-world leopard costume in the WAP video.

The singer set pulses racing after she wore a custom Mugler thong bodysuit with matching leopard print. It also has long sleeves with cut-outs designs.

But the most eye-catching part of the costume was the matching nipple covers she paired with leopard-print Casadei pumps. No one surely looked away upon seeing that part!

Cardi B Gets Snake-y

The WAP video also gave Cardi B and Meghan Thee Stallion the scariest moment in their whole lives.

At Cardi's command, the two hip-hop hotties snuggled in the sand with slithery snakes crawling over their bodies.

"Lol I had never touched a snake in my life !!! scariest sh-- ever ! WAP VIDEO OUT NOW GO RUN IT UP," Megan captioned an Instagram posts that featured a series of photos showing her touching a green and yellow snake with a reptile handler.

Cardi B and Meghan truly did a great job making the whole WAP video, and fans cannot get enough of it!

