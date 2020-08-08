Queen Elizabeth II Heartbreak: 3 Times Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ruined the Royal Family's Image

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been plagued by a wave of intrigues and controversies ever since their relationship became public in 2016.

Two years later in 2018, the former "Suits" star married her real-life prince and officially became a member of the British royal family.

Right then and there, she knew that her life would completely change -- from being a Hollywood B-lister and now the Duchess of Sussex.

Unfortunately, things did not go quite as planned, as the couple announced their decision to step down from their roles as senior members of the Firm last January 2020.

Sure enough, the decision was a huge blow to the Firm and its image. However, the Sussex couple didn't stop there, as they continuously fire controversial claims that pain Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family in a negative light.

With that said, we take a look at the three times Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ruined the royal family's image.

Monarchy "Blindsided" by the Sussexes' Royal Split

After they made the shocking decision, it was reported that the controversial couple never informed Buckingham Palace or anyone from the royal family about their plan. With that, the Queen and the rest of the monarchy felt "disappointed" and "blindsided" by their announcement, as cited by BBC news.

In addition, a Palace spokesperson told the outlet that the discussion about their future had begun "in very early stages" as they had to work through some "complicated issues."

To recall, Queen Elizabeth II called for an emergency meeting with senior royals at Sandringham to discuss the couple's new role.

Dubbed as "Sandringham Summit," the urgent assembly was attended by Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry, with Her Majesty leading the team to find a "workable solution" to the crisis.

"The Queen has convened a meeting of all four royal households and 'tasked' them with coming up with a 'workable' future role for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex within 'days not weeks,'" per royal correspondent Rebecca English of the Daily Mail.

Royal Family on Finding Freedom

A couple of months after officially leaving the monarchy, an unauthorized biography of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle titled "Finding Freedom" was announced to be released this August.

Written by royal journalists Carolyn Durrand and Omid Scobie, the book will reportedly delve into the true story between the relationship of the Sussexes and the Cambridges, as well as the alleged "unfair" treatment of the royal family to the former Hollywood actress.

Following this, Vanity Fair claimed that the person who will be "most upset" with this bombshell book is none other than the Queen, as this will only "open old wounds at a time when everyone wanted to move on."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "Attacks" the Commonwealth

After their split with the royal family, the most sought-after couple appeared in virtual ceremonies and delivered compelling speeches about various humanitarian and social issues.

Last July, the duo spoke to young leaders from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust and gave their two cents about racial justice and equality around the world.

They also took a subtle swipe at the Queen, as they called for the Commonwealth to "acknowledge the uncomfortable past" and the effects of colonialism.

This sparked outrage from the public and experts, including veteran royal photographer Arthur Edwards who advised Prince Harry to stop "insulting" the one thing Queen Elizabeth II "cherishes above all things" -- and that is preserving the Commonwealth.

