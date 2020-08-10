Kim Kardashian in Danger! 3 Times the 'KUWTK' Star Received Alarming Death Threats

Kim Kardashian is one of those A-list celebrities who have received death threats in the past few years.

As one of the most famous media personalities, Kim has everyone's eyes on her whenever she does something online or in public. Currently, she has over 183 million followers on Instagram and 66.2 million followers on Twitter, proving that netizens are interested in her day-to-day life.

However, her fame also affects the level of her safety and security.

For instance, Kim learned the hard way that people know her moves and her locations after a robbery incident at gunpoint in Paris in 2016.

The robbers reportedly grabbed Kardashian and tied her up with plastic cables inside a private apartment during the Paris Fashion Week. They also put tapes over the star's mouth and around her legs before they robbed her and locked her in a bathroom. The culprits reportedly haven taken $11 million worth of jewelry.

During that time, her bodyguard accompanied her sisters, Kourtney and Kendall, and left her alone.

Although it sounded terrifying already, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star has faced more scary ordeals after receiving multiple death threats.

Kim Kardashian's Death Threats After Supporting Israel

In 2012, Israelis and Palestinians started to shoot at each other with rockets in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem and airstrikes in Gaza.

In relation to the crisis, Kim said "praying for everyone in Israel" in a since-deleted tweet,

Although Kim Kardashian's death threats started to emerge after tweeting it, she posted another statement saying that she was "praying for everyone in Palestine and across the world!"

To her fright, she took down the tweets and released an apology message on her blog.

"I decided to take down the tweets because I realized that some people were offended and hurt by what I said, and for that I apologize," she wrote. "I should have pointed out my intentions behind these tweets when I posted them."

Threats From Justin Bieber's Fans

One of the most shocking and alarming Kim Kardashian death threats occurred in 2010, and they were all from Bieber's fans.

Before Bieber married Hailey Baldwin, he had not been shy about making Kim K his girlfriend. He did not even miss the chance of taking a picture with her when the two met at the White House Correspondents' dinner in Washington, D.C.

Later that night, the "Yummy" hitmaker posted the picture on his Twitter page and called her his "girlfriend."

However, his fans expressed their anger towards the media personality, and their meeting ignited death threats toward Kim.

On the following week, Kim K tweeted, "Seriously Biebs! @JustinBieber I'm getting death threats from your fans! This is unBeliebable!!!"

Kanye West's Alleged Assault Victim Threatened Kim K

Kim also suffered from threatening remarks from a young man whom Kanye West allegedly assaulted.

The young man reportedly screamed "I will kill you!" at Kim and called her a "sl*t" before unloading a slew of terrible racial slurs on her.

As the rapper faced battery charges over the teen's claims, Kim also pursued criminal charges against the young man and his death threats for her.

