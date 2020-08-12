Kim Kardashian Boyfriends: Kim K’s Exes Before Marrying Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is unarguably one of the most famous personalities in the world.

The reality star managed to use her fame to build her own brand and business such as her cosmetics line KKW beauty and SKIMS shapewear.

Apart from her successful empire, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" star married her equally famous husband and music icon Kanye West.

After almost six years of being married, the power couple now has four beautiful kids -- North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint.

Although the two are currently experiencing some marital woes amid Kanye's presidential bid, it appears that they are patching things up and trying to make things work for their family.

But before tying the knot with the Grammy Award winner, the reality star had a fair share of famous exes. Having said that, here are some of Kim Kardashian's boyfriends before Kanye.

Damon Thomas

Kim's first high-profile relationship is with the Grammy-nominated music producer Damon Thomas. A then 19-year-old Kim eloped with Thomas and got married in 2000.

Unfortunately, after four years, the two called it quits due to infidelity as claimed by the music producer. The reality star, on the other hand, strongly denied this and mentioned that he was physically abusive and controlling.

William Ray Norwood Jr. a.k.a Ray J

Kim K's claim to fame is probably her infamous sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J. The two started dating in 2003 and had an on-again-off-again relationship before they officially separated in 2007.

It was reported that the rapper sold their intimate video to porn company Vivid Entertainment. The said video immediately gained over 93 million views since it was released.

The Kardashian sued the company and won the rights to the tape and earned $4.5million from the lawsuit.

Nick Cannon

Before marrying Mariah Carey, rapper and TV host Nick Cannon was a true Kim Kardashian boyfriend. He dated the KKW Beauty owner from 2006 to early 2007.

In his previous interview, Nick spilled the tea and revealed that the reason they broke up was because Kim lied about her sex tape and its release.

Reggie Bush

Kim K also dated former American football running back Reggie Bush from April 2007 to 2009 and then briefly dated again until 2010. He is also the first Kim Kardashian boyfriend to appear on the reality show.

Before Kanye West, Kim K was also romantically linked to football pro Miles Austin, although the two had only short-lived romance.

According to the SKIM founder, they broke up because of some long-distance issues.

Kris Humphries

Aside from Bush, former professional basketball player Kris Humphries' relationship with the beauty mogul was heavily documented in "KUWTK."

His proposal to his then-girlfriend was also featured in the reality show; however, there are reports that it was re-shot and edited, and even pre-planned by the Kardashian.

"Kim told Kris how, where and when to propose, it was absolutely no surprise to her whatsoever," an insider told RadarOnline.

The pair got married in 2011 but called it quits after 72 days.

READ MORE: Cardi B's WAP Video: 3 Reasons Why People Absolute Hate It

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles