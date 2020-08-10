Cardi B's WAP Video: 3 Reasons Why People Absolute Hate It

Cardi B surprised her army of fans after she released the music video for her new single "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

After almost a year on hiatus to raise her daughter Kulture, the Bronx music icon is back with her oozing fierceness and a raunchy single that focuses on sexual female empowerment.

Aside from the duo, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner made a cameo for the said video, in which she was spotted walking down a hallway wearing a sexy animal-print dress.

In her interview with Apple Music, the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker spoke about the double standards in the music industry which served as the inspiration behind the WAP video.

"People always have accused me, because I was a dancer," Cardi B said."I was just dancing on them and taking (their) bread. People just always be assuming because you talk about your (expletive) that you be (expletive) the world."

However, despite the mission of the WAP video and track, it drew mixed responses from fans, as other people viewed the creation as "pure filth." Some critics also pointed out the explicit wordplay in the track.

With that said, we dug deeper and assessed why people absolutely hated Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP video:

Provocative Lyrics

Hours after it was released, the track reached over 5.5 million views and even landed on the top spot of the iTunes chart in the United States.

Unfortunately, not everyone is a supporter of sexually empowered women, as the WAP video gained a ton of backlash because of its provocative lyrics.

Politicians took to Twitter to express their disappointment and lash out at Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for setting a bad example for young girls.

"Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion are what happens when children are raised without God and without a strong father figure. Their new "song" The #WAP (which I heard accidentally) made me want to pour holy water in my ears and I feel sorry for future girls if this is their role model," California Congressional candidate James P. Bradley wrote.

Meanwhile, former Republican Congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine labeled the WAP video as "trash" and "depraved."

"Remember, Bernie Sanders, campaigned with Cardi B.Kamala Harris called her a role model. The Democrats support this trash and depravity!"

"Abusive" Tiger Scene

The "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin also took aim at the Grammy Award winner for using big cats in their WAP video and pointed out that this might "glamorize" the idea of having them as pets.

"My guess is that most people won't even see the Photoshopped cats in the scenes because the rest of it is so lurid. I was happy to see that it does appear to all be Photoshopped. It didn't look like the cats were really in the rooms with the singers. In fact, probably most of the rooms were Photoshopped in via green screen," she said in a written statement to Billboard.

Kylie Jenner

Directed by Colin Colin Tilley, the four-minute-long video featured six celebrities such as Normani, Rosalia, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, Mulatto and, as mentioned earlier, Kylie Jenner.

However, it was only the 24-year-old beauty mogul who was roasted by fans. She was even petitioned to be removed from the WAP video.

Created on Change.org titled "Remove Kylie Jenner from WAP video," the online petition gained more than 64,000 signatures as of this writing.

"The video was perfect until we saw K and I wanted to throw away my phone," the user who started the petition wrote on the site.

Although she did not directly mention Kylie's name, Cardi B posted a tweet saying that one of the goals of the video was "to include different women, that are different races and come from different backgrounds, but are so powerful and influential."

