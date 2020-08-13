Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: 3 Underrated Revelations Sparked by Bombshell Book

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced a wave of controversies following the release of their unofficial biography titled "Finding Freedom."

The much-awaited book written by longtime royals journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand gave the royal watchers a glimpse and behind-the-scenes of the couple's relationship with the royal family and their life after the so-called "Megxit."

The new biography also delved into the experiences of the former "Suits" star as soon as she became the part of the monarchy.

Before the bombshell book was released to the public, Buckingham Palace was worried that it would unleash scathing revelations that might affect the image of the royal family.

According to Vanity Fair, Queen Elizabeth II was said to be the "most upset person" as it will only "open old wounds at a time when everyone wanted to move on."

Furthermore, "Finding Freedom" wanted to dismiss "the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple," as it set the record straight regarding Prince Harry and Megha Markle's exit.

Although multiple outlets previously released some excerpts from the book, here are three shocking revelations that was highlighted due to what could be the most controversial royal biography ever.

Prince Harry Pre-Wedding Royal Row

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were hounded by controversies during their royal wedding arrangements.

There was even a report that the former Hollywood actress had her bridezilla moment and was unhappy about the tiara she was lent from the royal collection.

To add fuel to the fire, the Queen was said to be furious over Meghan's demand and spoke to his grandson about his soon-to-be-wife.

However, "Finding Freedom" noted that it was the Duke of Sussex who had a row with the Queen's right-hand woman.

The book mentioned that the 35-year-old prince was disappointed in Queen Elizabeth II's dressmaker, Angela Kelly, after it took too long to respond to his request.

This has prompted the royal to reach out to the monarch and see if she could arrange Meghan's tiara fitting.

Meghan Markle Meetinng Queen Elizabeth II for the First Time

"Finding Freedom" also revealed how Meghan felt when she first met the Queen.

According to the book, the former "Suits" actress was "nervous" to meet Prince Harry's grandmother despite having a brief encounter with the monarch earlier that year.

Their meeting only lasted for 10 minutes, but "the conversation flowed naturally before Meghan had to leave."

"Finding Freedom" Author "Spoke" With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Back in July, a source told Us Magazine that Prince William thought that the book was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's way to control the narrative. Apparently, they "took advantage of their entertainment contacts so they'd be painted in a favorable light."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the Sussexes insisted that the runaway royals were not involved in "Finding Freedom" and that it was solely "based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps."

However, according to the Daily Mail, Omid Scobie confirmed that he spoke with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "when appropriate" -- as mentioned in the author's section of the book.

"We have spoken with close friends of Harry and Meghan, royal aides and palace staff (past and present), the charities and organizations they have built long-lasting relationships with and, when appropriate, the couple themselves."

However, this was opposed by the royal reporter and denied interacting with the couple for the publication of the book.

In his Twitter, Scobie clarified that he had only exchanged a "few words at engagements" instead of a "'full interview."

