Brie Larson Net Worth: How Much Did 'Captain Marvel' Earn After Big Break?

Brie Larson's net worth boomed in recent years, thanks to Marvel for giving her a big break in the MCU.

In 2018, Marvel Studios unveiled their first female-led superhero movie. Among the hundreds of actresses in Hollywood, Larson was chosen to play the role of Carol Danvers in the highly anticipated and historic film "Captain Marvel."

"We don't know what's gonna happen - how the movie's gonna be or how the movie will be received," the actress worriedly said.

But soon after the movie ended, "Captain Marvel" pushed Larson's career to the next level -- as well as her wealth.

As of 2020, Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Brie Larson's net worth is around $10 million.

Marvel Studios did not mention how much they paid Larson for her role in the MCU film, but Vanity Fair suggested that it was not more than $5 million.

Although it may sound like a small paycheck to someone, the $5 million earning actually forms a big part of Larson's value. In fact, she has never earned more than that earlier in her career.

In an interview with ABC News, the actress admitted that she used to share a studio apartment in Los Angeles with her mother and sister after her parents divorced.

The 30-year-old star also revealed how she survived by buying secondhand uniforms and "lived off the food in the film-festival welcome gift bags."

After growing her worth through "Captain Marvel" and "Avengers: Endgame," Larson will next appear in the memoir adaptation of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson titled "Just Mercy."

With that said, Larson's fans can expect her value to increase more soon.

Brie Larson's Other Projects

Before her MCU big break, Larson has been working in Hollywood since her early teens.

The actress landed in small parts on shows like "Popular and Touched by an Angel." She then earned a role as Bob Saget's daughter in the short-lived sitcom "Raising Dad" when she was 15.

Other films and series that brought her into the spotlight include "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World" (2011), "21 Jump Street" (2012), and "The United States of Tara" (2009-2001).

In 2015, the movie "Room" helped her win the Academy Award for Best Actress. Larson followed that success with "Kong: Skull Island" and "The Glass Castle."

Brie Larson's Net Worth Affected By Failures?

Although MCU films are famous for having a sure-fire success, Larson's supporters know that she could have earned more if she only landed the roles on her failed auditions.

Last month, the "Captain Marvel" star joined Youtube and created her own channel. Somewhere during her over 21-minute vlog, she talked about the roles she failed to get over the past years.

During her conversation with Swoozie, Larson admitted that she auditioned for "The Hunger Games," a "Star Wars" franchise movie, and a "Terminator" reboot ("Terminator: Genisys").

"I was actually thinking about the Terminator reboot today because I got a flat tire and I was like 'Oh the last time I got a flat tire was when I was driving into my audition for Terminator,'" Larson uttered. "Got a flat tire at the audition and then didn't get the job."

But looking at the brighter side, those roles would not have made her more successful than what MCU did. In addition, Brie Larson's net worth might still be below $10 million mark if she never had those failures that pushed her to work harder.

READ MORE: Lori Loughlin Net Worth: How the College Admissions Scandal Affected the Hollywood Star

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles