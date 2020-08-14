Career Shift? 3 Signs That Meghan Markle Might Enter Politics

After officially leaving the Firm in April, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle settled in the U.S. to "carve out a progressive new role."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shown their intention to stay on American soil for good, as they reportedly moved out from their rented Los Angeles home and bought a $14.6 million mansion in upscale Montecito, Santa Barbara known as "The Chateau."

Prior to the move, multiple outlets also revealed that the couple has started the work to create their new non-profit organization called Archewell. As cited by The Daily Telegraph, the new charity of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will involve emotional support groups, multimedia education, a wellbeing website and charity services -- with their main headquarters situated in the U.S..

Aside from their upcoming organization, the couple has also been delivering compelling virtual speeches that involve social and political issues.

Considering all what they have done so far, a lot of fans are wondering if Meghan plans to enter politics. After all, there have been speculations that she wants to run for president in the future.

Having said that, we take a look at the possible signs that Meghan is considering becoming a politician sooner rather than later.

Duchess Meghan Gets Political With BLM Speech

During the onset of the Black Lives Matter movement this 2020, the 39-year-old former royal delivered a powerful message to the graduates of her alma mater, Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles.

This is also said to be the first time that Meghan Markle made a virtual speech since their royal exit.

In her video, she urged the young girls to use their education and voice to take action against racism.

Meghan also revealed that the BLM movement has inspired them to divert their focus and turn their attention to causes involving equity and justice issues.

A source told the Daily Mail that the runaway royal believes that she is destined to return to the U.S. to help fight systemic racism. With that, she reportedly "hasn't ruled out a career in politics."

Meghan Markle's Political Connection

Amid the issues surrounding their controversial but unofficial biography "Finding Freedom," Meghan Markle's connection in the political sphere has been highlighted.

Written by longtime royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the bombshell book claimed that Meghan befriended Canadian First Lady Sophie Trudeau after being introduced by her former BFF Jessica Mulroney.

Aside from the wife of Canada's Prime Minister, the Duchess of Sussex is also reportedly in regular email contact with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

There was even a point where she sent bouquets to Meghan's Frogmore Cottage when she gave birth to her son, Archie.

Meghan Markle Wanted to Become a Diplomat

Before being known as Rachel Zane from her hit legal series "Suits" and joining the royal family, Meghan wanted to be a diplomat.

With her degree in international relations at Northwestern, she traveled to Buenos Aires for a six-week internship in the U.S. embassy where worked as a junior press officer.

At that time, she was certain what she wanted to do in her life, so she took the Foreign Service Officer Test in Argentina. Unfortunately, she was not able to pass the grueling three-hour exam which covers geography, math to pop culture.

"If she had stayed with the State Department she would have been an excellent addition to the U.S. diplomatic corps," Markle's former boss, Mark Krischik, said.

