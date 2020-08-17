Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Rich? Duke and Duchess of Sussex Will Face Money Issues Soon

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry news: If royalty is the issue, financial problems may not be a topic that is often brought up to be talked about.

This is due to the fact that members of the royal family live in mansions, super exclusive compounds, and palaces. They even have staff to run the entire house, from butlers to housekeepers to chefs to gardeners.

Unfortunately for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, they decided to quit the royal family. Since then, there have been a lot of questions about their financial status.

Many people think they wouldn't suffer from not having any money at all, while some believe that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may soon run into financial problems.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry purchased a $14.7 million mansion in one of the most exclusive communities in the US.

The Daily Mail has put together an estimate of what the property's maintenance will cost the couple.

They were able to secure a $9.5 million mortgage, and paid a down payment of $5 million from their own pockets.

A typical annual cost breakdown includes $480,000 in mortgage payments, $68,000 in property tax and $24,000 utilities.

They will also have to put into budget their staff's salary to $300,000 annually and $3.3 million for their security detail, but it was said that Prince Charles might be covering for this.

The parents-of-one are certainly not the average homeowners.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have to shell out around $4.1 million per year.

They also ow British taxpayers $3.1 million for their renovation of Frogmore Cottage at their former home near Windsor Castle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly agreed to pay $24,000 a month for the costs of refurbishing the cottage.

This means Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be spending $4.4 million each year.

Combined, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's net worth is $30 million, with $5 million is from Meghan's acting career and $25 from an annual allowance from Prince Charles and inheritance from Princess Diana.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex need to start earning fast.

The couple also has monthly bills that surpass $360,000 for their cars, private jets, and the Duchess' wardrobe, which she reportedly spent anywhere from $300,000 to $500,000 for clothes alone in her first year as a royal.

Though the couple has reportedly signed with a famous speaking engagement company, there's no guarantee that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when the big bucks start rolling in.

When the couple starts to face financial issues, it's pretty clear where they will be getting their funds - from the Bank of Daddy.

Royal experts and analysts believe that Prince Charles will end up paying for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bills when money problems arise.

The other problem they'll encounter with the Prince of Wales, however, is when he is no longer around. Which means Prince Harry will have to ask his older brother Prince William for help.

Unfortunately for them, it might not happen anytime soon as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has painted the future King and his wife, Kate Middleton, as the villains in their life story.

