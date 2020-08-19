Neymar Girlfriend: 3 Surprising Facts About Natalia Barulich

By now, everyone should know that Neymar is exclusively dating gorgeous model Natalia Barulich. However, just who is she and how did she meet the famous footballer?

For what it's worth, the couple confirmed their relationship back in February and are still going strong as of the moment.

Neymar is in a league of his own in football, but his girlfriend is undoubtedly worth every attention she is getting. Not because she is with the football star, but because she certainly has some great qualities that most people would love to have.

Apart from being a pretty face and having an undoubtedly GREAT body, here are three things that might surprise you about Neymar's girlfriend.

Natalia Is the Ex-Girlfriend of the Singer Maluma

This should be old news if you follow the girl, but if Neymar's girlfriend only entered your radar today, you'll be surprised that she was once dating Maluma.

For a while, she was even described as the first person to make Maluma fell in love.

They were in a relationship that lasted two years, which is considered already long in the entertainment industry.

What makes this even more surprising is that the relationship was toxic, and Natalia, as beautiful as she is, felt compelled just to stay on even if she was not getting what she deserved in that relationship.

Speaking about her relationship with the "Mala Mala" singer in an interview, Natalia said that her love was rarely reciprocated at the time. She felt like she was already giving 1000 percent to the relationship and to the man supposedly loving her, but she was only getting very little back -- around 20 percent.

The 28-year-old admitted that staying was not a good idea, but she did it because there were some very nice days where she felt her efforts were being reciprocated. However, it was so rare that she eventually felt like she was just living for her partner and already losing herself.

This is the bane of any relationship, wherein one person is giving so much more than what he or she is receiving. It can be personally traumatizing. When the relationship with Maluma ended, she admitted to days of missing him, but because she is wiser already, there was a recognition that the relationship was toxic and the person she is missing does not even exist.

She's a Highly Sought-After International Model

Natalia is not just a model -- she's a successful one at that. Her 2.8 million followers on Instagram is a sign enough. Apart from her thick portfolio of modeling jobs, she's widely sought after by international brands. Her face sells, and her body wows.

Moreover, it is apparent that her work ethic amazes the big companies.

She has modeled for clothing brands to perfume, and to energic drinks among others. Apart from being a model, she also dabbled into acting. Natalia has a knack for acting since her role in Betty White's "Off Their Rockers" was quite commended.

Natalia Loves To Pose and Post Sexy

Natalia Borulich loves to pose sexy and post them on Instagram. But regardless of what she poses, no matter how much skin she shows, she does not look raunchy or too sexual. It is apparent that she has a healthy level of esteem and confidence about her own body.

Neymar's girlfriend has a healthy relationship with her body and would not mind indulging in sweets from time to time.

READ MORE: Britney Spears NOT in Danger: Sam Asghari Reveals Truth About GF Amid Health Concerns

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles