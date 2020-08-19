Britney Spears NOT in Danger: Sam Asghari Reveals Truth About GF Amid Health Concerns

Sam Asghari is setting the record straight about the recent concerns on Britney Spears' mental health issues.

The 26-year-old personal trainer took to social media to give fans an update on Britney's current state.

The Iranian-born hottie posted a video on Instagram while sneaking around his girlfriend's Los Angeles mansion.

"I've been getting a lot of questions from you guys 'Where's Britney?' 'Where's this?' 'Where's that?' 'Show us her.' So I'm gonna show her to you," Asghari whispered.

The clip had the "Pink Panther" background as Asghari walked down a flight of stairs going to a living room where Britney was filming.

Wearing a green cropped top with bell sleeves, a lowrise beige shorts and sandals, the Pop Princess was caught off guard while working in a production setup complete with a tripod for her phone and a white professional backdrop.

Sam yelled "What's up," to which the 38-year-old singer replied "Ah! I don't like that."

Eagle-Eyed Fans Not Convinced That Britney Spears Is Safe

Unfortunately, fans were not convinced that the pop icon is in a safe state, and they flocked to the comments section to raise questions about whether Spears was actually in the video.

"Hi, Britney's body double. SHOW US THE REAL BRITNEY," one fan wrote, while another concerned fan thought that Asghari is part of the ploy.

"I don't believe you! I feel you are part of whatever plan it's going on right now!" the fan said.

Meanwhile, two users pointed out that this does not prove anything and demanded for some answers regarding the "Womanizer" songstress' well-being.

"Ok cool, but now can we actually have real answers??" one concerned fan said. Meanwhile, another supporter wrote, "This did nothing to prove that Britney is okay."

Amid the resurfaced #FreeBritney campaign, fans are worried about Spears' well-being after she posted a series of bizarre Instagram photos.

Back in July, the "If U Seek Amy" hitmaker shared a selfie with minimal makeup and pointed out that she felt " way younger" rather than getting glammed up.

"Who would have thunk it ?!?! After all this time in my life I'm just now learning that no makeup is the way to go... I mean .... a little makeup is fun but after spending so much time in hair and makeup chairs to look flawless .... I think a natural look is the way to go .... it makes you look waaaay younger and so much better," she wrote.

However, her followers came up with a theory that someone is managing her account.

Eagle-eyed fans stressed that her post looked like a throwback photo.

With the continuous speculations surrounding her health, Britney broke her silence and confronted the critics.

In an Instagram post, Britney Spears shared that she wanted to "inspire" people and be "happy" with her life.

"I get how some people might not like my posts or even understand them, but this is Me being happy ..... this is Me being authentic and as real as it gets !!!!! I want to inspire people to do the same and just be themselves without pleasing others ..... that's the key to happiness."

