Greta Thunberg Net Worth: Does the Young Environmentalist Earn From Being an Activist?

It is universally acknowledged that Greta Thunberg is among the youngest and most powerful environmental activists of her generation.

Thunberg, who is suffering from Asperger's syndrome at a young age, began championing climate change after she first heard about it when she was 8 years old. She instantly got worried about the environment to the point that she fell into depression because of it.

At the age of 15, the young climate change activist started protesting alone in Sweden and launched the "fight climate change" movement.

Thunberg became renowned for holding a now-recognized sign "skolstrejk för klimatet," which means "School Strike for the Climate" in front of the Swedish parliament on Fridays.

Her initiative indeed woke up hundreds of people, particularly students, to strike for climate justice until the march became known as the "Fridays For Future" movement.

Gigantic magazines and award-giving bodies recognized her attainments, including TIME Magazine and even the Nobel Peace Prize.

Last year, the news magazine announced through NBC\s "TODAY" that Thunberg scored the 2019 Person of the Year award.

TIME Magazine's Editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said that the notable climate change activist became the defendant of the world at a very young age.

Aside from TIME, Thunberg also got nominated for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize and became one of the youngest nominees ever. Unfortunately, she lost the award to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.

It is never a straight road for the young activist. However, people still think that Greta Thunberg's net worth is notable enough not to be mentioned anywhere.

What Is Greta Thunberg's Net Worth?

Despite having a towering number of activities that offered her a huge sum of money, Thunberg never put them inside her pocket.

Per Idol Persona, Greta Thunberg's net worth is $1 million. No media outlet can reveal her exact earnings yet since she has been reportedly giving away the money she receives from different organizations.

For instance, BBC reported in July that Thunberg garnered €1 million ($1.1 million) from Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity for her humanitarian initiative. However, the young activist herself revealed that she did not spend even a single penny of it to herself

"We're in a climate emergency, and my foundation will as quickly as possible donate all the prize money of one million euros to support organisations and projects that are fighting for a sustainable world," she said.

But last year, MediaMass put her in the headlines after the company made a fake cover claiming Thunberg was one of the highest-paid activists on Earth.

It was a good thing Snopes took a look into it and revealed that the magazine cover was not reliable or genuine.

Despite those instances, there is a massive possibility that Greta Thunberg's net worth is silently rocketing through the years.

Given that she has 4.1 million and 10.6 million followers on Twitter and Instagram, respectively, it is safe to say that she could utilize her influence to support her environment initiatives.

While people are asking Greta Thunberg's net worth, one thing is clear: her value to the world and to the environment cannot be measured with money.

