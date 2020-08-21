Kanye What?! 3 Celebrities Who Slammed Kanye West Over 2020 Presidential Bid

Kanye West sparked Twitter mayhem after he announced his political ambition on social media.

His fourth of July declaration caused a stir online after he dropped his bombshell news that he is running for 2020 U.S. presidential elections.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!" West wrote on Twitter, ending his post with the #2020VISION hashtag.

Some were baffled with his post considering that the 43-year-old rapper has only 122 days to prepare before the big election on November 3.

Despite his shocking announcement, fellow Hollywood stars and high profile personalities expressed their support to the music icon.

One of the people who showed their immediate support was the tech mogul and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who tweeted "You have my full support!"

Billionaire entrepreneur and Dallas Mavericks co-owner Mark Cuban also posted a tweet saying that he is in favor of the Yeezy creator more than the current U.S. President Donald Trump.

"If there was Rank Choice voting available and Kanye West was on the ballot with Joe Biden and Donald Trump, I would have Kanye West ahead of Donald Trump," Cuban wrote.

Unfortunately, not everyone is a fan of the "Kanye West for president" idea, as some celebrities took to social media to voice their doubts over the "Famous" singer's career shift.

Kirsten Dunst

Just recently, 2011 Cannes Best Actress Kirsten Dunst questioned West's recent post which contained his "2020 Vision" poster.

The said campaign material had the former child star's image alongside a portrait of Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

"What's the message here, and why am I part of it?" Dunst replied to the post.

The controversial rapper did not respond to the "Spider-Man" actress and was unable to provide her an explanation.

Katy Perry

Another celebrity who slammed the "Kanye West for president campaign is Katy Perry.

Days after Ye's announcement, the soon-to-be mother of one said that the White House needs someone who has experience for the job.

"Well I think, you know, what we've learned, looking back, is that the presidential job is best suited for someone with experience," Perry told Hits Radio Breakfast. "And that is a pro in their field. And I think we have seen and learned from experience, that when we don't have pros in position, that it can get a little wild!"

However, she concluded the statement by praising the Grammy Award winner and pointed out how great he is as an artist.

"I love Kanye! He is amazing! I just, you know, I love him as an artist," she said.

John Legend

It is no surprise that John Legend was included in the list of those who is not fond of the the thought of Kanye West for president.

The 41-year-old Ohio born-crooner previously mentioned that he and Ye are in "different places."

His alleged feud with the "Heartless" hitmaker dates back to 2016 when West was still an avid supporter of Trump.

Years later, the Yeezy creator is now going for his political ambition, but Legend appeared to be doubtful about the rapper's capacity to lead. He even urged fans to widen their perspective regarding the upcoming election.

"Just in case anyone needs some clarity around what's happening here," he tweeted, linking to a Vice magazine's article that claimed West already submitted papers for his presidential bid.

