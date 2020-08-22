Royal Trouble: 3 Most Disastrous PR Nightmares of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Since the beginning of their relationship, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dealt with numerous controversies and scandals involving their personal life and affair with fellow royals.

As soon as the former Hollywood actress joined the British royal family in 2018, they were given a team of public relations experts to manage their image and maintain good communication and relationship towards the press.

Unfortunately, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continued to receive harsh criticisms and negative coverage despite having experienced PR people around them.

They were labeled as a "disaster" for giving the royal family bad publicity and, not to mention, too much drama.

Having said that, here's a rundown of some of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's most disastrous PR mishaps.

Royal Split

It all started when the Sussexes' dropped their bombshell news of quitting the Firm.

This was considered as a huge blow to the monarchy given that Prince Andrew, who is also a senior member, just resigned from his public duties due to his association with the deceased American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Aside from this, experts believed that there were other less damaging ways to address the issue

With this, CNBC co-founder and media CEO Bridget Baker branded their move "weak and manipulative."

"It could have been handled way better. Setting aside the substance of the announcement, the approach was weak and manipulative."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "Biggest Losers" in the PR Game

During the onset of the global pandemic, royal watcher saw the dedication of Prince William and Kate Middleton to uplift the spirits of Brits and the Commonwealth citizens as the nation fights the COVID-19 crisis.

Unfortunately, this means that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's public persona went downwards as they chose their freedom over the monarchy.

As reported by Express.co.uk, author Phil Dampier called the duo as "biggest losers" after he pointed out that the situation could have been an image booster for them.

"I think the lockdown has been good image-wise for all of the royals except for Harry and Meghan. They are the big losers in this because they now look somewhat isolated and somewhat irrelevant in this country," Dampier said.

Meanwhile, some think that the bad publicity of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be doing the Cambridges a favor considering that they recently received high approval ratings from the public.

"Finding Freedom" PR Nightmare

The release of the Sussexes' biography "Finding Freedom" sparked concerns in Buckingham Palace, as they believed that it would only "open old wounds at a time when everyone wanted to move on" (per Vanity Fair).

Written by longtime journalists Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, the bombshell book tackled the life of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their relationship to the royal family.

However, multiple cites suggested that the tell-all book was a PR nightmare, as it only showed the "one-sided" story of the couple and their "self-pitying, juicy moanathon" about the royal family.

Although it appears that "Finding Freedom" is the tool for the Sussexes to set the record straight, others saw it as a risky move after it detailed the feud between the Cambridges and the couple's love-hate relationship with the British press.

