Prince Harry Net Worth: Did Megxit Affect Prince Harry’s Wealth?

Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their shocking announcement of stepping down as senior members of the Firm.

Following their bombshell news, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex vowed to be "financially independent" as they "carve out a progressive new role within the institution."

According to their initial statement, they plan to split their time between the U.K. and North America and continue "to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

Unfortunately, as part of their departure to the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would no longer receive money from the "sovereign grant" provided by the treasury.

According to the Sussexroyal.com, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive five percent from the Sovereign Grant, which is a funding mechanism that pays for the work of the royal family (including expenses related to their workspaces and official residences).

As the two slowly adapt to their post royal life, this raises the questions on how the Sussexes can fund their lavish lifestyle.

Prince Harry Net Worth

According to Forbes, the British royal family's net worth is estimated to be at $88 billion. Sure enough, the biggest portion belongs to the richest royal, Queen Elizabeth II.

Meanwhile, celebritynetworth.com estimates Prince Harry's net worth to be around $40 million. It is made up mostly of an inheritance from Princess Diana and Queen Mother, which reportedly includes precious jewels.

How Much Did Prince Harry Inherit From the Princess of Wales?

In 1997, the whole world was devastated when news broke that then 36-year-old Princess Diana died in a car crash.

During that time, her net worth was around $31.5 million and the majority of it went to her kids.

Prince William and Prince Harry were both teenagers at that time and were only allowed to collect the interest at 25. They also could not touch the actual money until they reached 30.

According to reports, they both received $16 million on their 30th birthday.

Prince Harry's Benefits to the Duchy of Cornwall

Aside from his inheritance, Prince Harry's net worth is also supported by his annual allowance from his father through the Duchy of Cornwall.

Being the heir to the throne, Prince Charles only holds the possession for the duchy, known as the assets of the Prince of Wales' private estate.

Daily Mail noted that even after Megxit, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to receive funds from the Duchy of Cornwall amounting to $3 million a year.

Prince Harry's Previous Work

Although royals can't have their own income "professionally," Prince Harry served as a captain in the British Army and reportedly earned around $50,000 and $53,000 a year, as cited by Forbes.

In addition, multiple reports mentioned that the duo recently signed under prestigious speaking agency Harry Walker Agency that includes clients like former president Barack Obama and wife Michelle, as well as the Sussexes' close friend Oprah Winfrey.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to make up to 1 million dollars from delivering speeches about "social issues in the world."

