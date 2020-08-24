Suicide Squad 2: Cast, Release Date & Updates on the New DC Film

Years after the anti-hero teambarged into the DC Extended Universe, the group will make a comeback again in the soft reboot "Suicide Squad 2."

Even before the release of the first "Suicide Squad" film, DC Comics and Warner Bros. have already planned about the sequel, which will serve as the 10th film in the DCEU. However, things changed when its director, David Ayer, dropped out in December 2016 to focus on another DC Comic film "Gotham City Sirens."

The motion pictures company also considered a lot of directors to push through the next installment, including Mel Gibson, Daniel Espinosa and Gavin O'Connor.

Eventually, they failed to get their initial targets until they bumped into James Gunn in October 2018. The Walt Disney Company removed and prevented Gunn from directing "Guardians of the Galaxy," paving the way for him to take over of the film franchise.

After he wrote the "Suicide Squad 2," the team began its production. Now, it is slated to be released in a year.

"Suicide Squad 2" Release Date

The new and old members of the Suicide Squad will make its comeback on August 6, 2021.

The film is expected to revive the franchise after "Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)" ended up having the weakest opening week of the studio.

From their $40 million to $60 million prediction, the psychotic Harley Quinn's comeback film only garnered $33.25 million in North America -- the worst opening week DC ever recorded.

If the next installment catches more attention, it will surely beat its predecessor's box office earnings of $746.8 million.

"Suicide Squad 2" Cast

Per the report published by Deadline, the new DC film will feature a new group of villains.

Initially, Will Smith was expected to return as Deadshot, but due to "scheduling concerns," he departed from the franchise.

Idris Elba was initially cast to be Smith's replacement, but Warner Bros. and Gunn decided to offer him the new character of Robert DuBois a.k.a Bloodsport.

The cast also includes John Cena (Christopher Smith/Peacemaker), Joel Kinnaman (Col. Rick Flag), Jai Courtney (George Harkness/Captain Boomerang), Peter Capaldi (Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker), Alice Braga (Sol Soria), and Pete Davidson (Richard Hertz) among others.

Meanwhile, Variety reported that Daniela Melchor will play a gender-swapped version of Batman villain Ratcatcher, while David Dastmalchian will be Polka-Dot Man.

"Suicide Squad 2" Updates

Unfortunately, fans hoping for another Batman cameo won't be happy with the fact that it won't happen..

Per Gunn, neither Ben Affleck nor newcomer Robert Pattinson is expected to appear in the upcoming team flick.

"You can check out Batman in The Batman, June 2021 [since delayed]. The Suicide Squad will feature mostly, you know, The Suicide Squad," the director wrote on his Instagram account.

Despite that, it is a good thing that the filming remains unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic. The "Suicide Squad 2" managed to avoid substantial delays since the team wrapped up its filming in late February.

With that said, everything has been smooth-sailing in the production of "Suicide Squad 2." Now, fans are hoping this will continue until its 2021 premiere.

