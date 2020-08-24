Piers Morgan Receives NSFW Warning After Criticizing Meghan Markle Again

Piers Morgan never fails to criticize Meghan Markle whenever she does something. However, his words boomeranged this time.

Michelle Obama recently co-founded the "When All Women Vote" initiative, aiming to boost women's right to vote. The former first lady launched this to highlight women's role in the upcoming presidential election.

Meghan Markle became one of the few powerful women who stood up and left some words of wisdom.

During her speech, the Duchess of Sussex also called for change before issuing a warning against voter suppression, particularly in women.

"If you aren't going out there and voting, then you're complicit," Meghan exclaimed. "And we look at the attempts of voter suppression and what that's doing, all the more reason we need each of you to be out there supporting each other to understand that this fight is worth fighting."

While her speech sounded inspiring to most people, Piers became the first one to criticize the duchess for delivering an alleged politically charged address.

"The Queen must strip the Sussexes of their titles," he said in a tweet alongside a clip of Meghan's speech published by The Sun. "They can't remain as royals & spout off about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way."

The royal family has been practicing the royal household's neutrality, which prevents its members from being too political or have themselves involved in a government issue.

The "Good Morning Britain" presenter got support from some of his followers, but he got roasted by American actress Bette Midler in return.

The 74-year-old actress and singer, who has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, defended the Duchess of Sussex twice through her Twitter account.

She first retweeted Piers' tweet and added the words "F*ck off." The journalist replied, "#bekind."

"Here they go again. Always guaranteed to sell papers; attacking the new girl," she wrote on the second tweet alongside a tweet from Professor Kate Williams.

Piers Morgan Changed His Mind?

The 55-year-old has been publicly exclaiming his opinion on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He even once called Meghan "a shameless piece of work" before accusing her of splitting "Harry from William," and splitting him from the royal family as well.

However, Piers previously admitted that he felt like he went overboard in criticizing Prince Harry and Meghan.

In an interview with The Sunday Times in May 2020, he was asked if he should have toned down his criticism toward the royal couple Harry before and after they decided to step down as senior members of the royal family.

"Yeah, probably. I think that's a perfectly fair criticism," the GMB host said. "Do I think that will govern and temper how I talk about them going forward? Absolutely. It's probably not wise, if you're a columnist, to make things too personal."

But with the behavior he has been showing again, there is a huge possibility that Piers will call her names in the next following weeks or months again.

