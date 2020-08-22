Royal Truth: Real Reason Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Moved Out of LA -- Revealed

Months after they started living their new lives in Los Angeles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved out again, which surprised the royal fans.

For the past months, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked for the perfect place where they could live their lives safely and silently following Megxit.

So when reports about them leaving Vancouver Island for Los Angeles emerged, their followers knew that they chose the city since Meghan knows it inside-out and is comfortable raising her family there.

However, earlier this August, Prince Harry and Meghan made headlines after buying and moving into their own US home in Montecito, Santa Barbara. The $14.7 million-worth property includes nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms.

Royal fans questioned the move, especially since the Sussexes seemed to be at home already at Tyler Perry's mansion in Los Angeles.

Now, a source tol People that the parents only want to give their 1-year-old son Archie "as normal a life as possible."

"They were craving a smaller community and a slower pace," the source close to the couple revealed. "Montecito is very mellow, a charming little town and the Santa Barbara [area] offers an ideal lifestyle that they're looking forward to."

Although they traveled almost 95 miles to reach their "permanent home," the insider said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel that their new house is a place of peace. Thus, it is the perfect venue to raise Archie while building their Archewell foundation.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be feeling grateful for Perry's generosity.

"They're really grateful to Tyler Perry for his kindness," the same source told the news outlet. "They have endless gratitude to him for helping them during a complicated time."

Since Megxit occurred at the same time as the coronavirus pandemic worsened, Perry stood by them and offered them a safe haven.

Their decision to find a new home in Santa Barbara was a bit unexpected since many critics believed they went to Los Angeles to stay relevant and get the media attention that they always crave. With Hollywood so close and the city a hotbed of paparazzi, LA seems the perfect choice for the couple (who allegedly wants to be celebrities).

However, as their move showed, their priority is still their family and their child's safety.

Prince Harry, Meghan Received Warning From Former Royal Protection Officer

Last June, former royal protection officer Simon Morgan appeared on Us Weekly's Royally Us podcast where he explained how the royal couple's interaction with people -- both ordinary ones and celebrities -- could potentially become a threat in their family's safety and security.

"The more you withdraw, the more people want to know what you're up to. There just becomes that fascination," Morgan explained.

He added that it is up to Prince Harry and Meghan to determine whether they will control the amount of media coverage. However, for Meghan, who is finding her Hollywood spotlight again, seeing paparazzi around them will be a usual scene.

The ex-protection officer then mentioned how Prince Harry will always bear the British royal family's bloodline and draw fascination despite giving up his senior royal position.

Despite all the warnings they receive, it is worth mentioning that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will surely never put themselves at risk as they know what is best for their family.

