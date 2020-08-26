Lionel Messi Net Worth: How Valuable Is the Disgruntled Barcelona Star?

Obviously, Lionel Messi's net worth is comprised mostly of his salary with Barcelona.

Messi, being the creative playmaker he is, earned not only international recognition but also unlimited earnings with his status as one of the greatest players in history of soccer (or European football).

For instance, the contract he scored from Barcelona back in July 2017 gives him $645,000 per week, breaking the amounts he received in hisprevious agreements. The said deal added $30.9 million to his bank account ... and his value.

For what it's worth, he is deserving of his contract with Barcelona for the contributions he has been bringing to the club since 2000. He pushed the team to win 10 league titles and four Champions League.

Indeed, without him, Barcelona will not be where it is now.

However, on August 25, a source confirmed that Messi sent a bombshell letter to Barcelona expressing his desire to leave the team after decades.

"Messi has said many times that he wants to finish career at Barca," Barcelona's club president Josep Maria Bartomeu told Barca TV. "(He) is still the best player in the world, and we have him with us ... A cycle is coming to an end and another one starts but in the Messi era."

With the Messi era in Barcelona possibly ending soon, we take a look at just how valuable Messi is.

Lionel Messi's Net Worth

While it remains to be seen if he will truly leave Barcelona and the field soon, Lionel Messi's net worth is still more than enough to allow himself to enjoy things the same way.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates his overall net worth at $400 million, while his average salary reaches a whopping $80 million. This amount pushes Messi to the top spot of the highest-paid soccer player in the world.

Before reaching the four-year, $30.9 million contract with Barca, Messi had an annual base salary of $44.68 million.

Soccer may have played a huge role in his assets, but it is only a part of his long list of income sources.

As an internationally acclaimed football star, he gets at least $40 million from endorsements every year. Between the fiscal year 2017 to 2018, the $30 million of his $111 million gross income came from endorsements.

His fortunes will surely last a lifetime since he landed a lifetime endorsement deal with Adidas. From June 2018 and June 2019, he made a staggering $130 million. He once had a long-running signature collection of Adidas boots and even established "Adidas Messi."

Although he can spend all his fortunes for himself, Messi does not forget to share what he has to other people. In 2017, he founded the Leo Messi Foundation, which aims to provide better opportunities in terms of education and health care for underprivileged children.

Currently, he also shares his time as the Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF. Recently, he raised $1 million is donations to help the country of Spain fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic

If Messi leaves soon, he will be remembered as a soccer player and a generous person.

