Lady Gaga Net Worth: How Much Did the 'Paparazzi' Singer Earn After Breaking Records?

With all the awards and recognitions Lady Gaga received over the years, she inevitably accumulated so much money that skyrocketed her net worth.

Moreover, she wears many hats as a popstar, actress and businesswoman, so Lady Gaga's net worth is unsurprisingly high .

Lady Gaga is pop's self-made woman, and her success is never questionable to her fans. Since 2001, the "Always Remember Us This Way" singer -- whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta -- has been making waves on stage by producing and making award-winning songs.

Lady Gaga's Awards

As of writing, the 34-year-old songstress has already nabbed 27 Grammy nominations, winning 11.

In 2009, she bagged her first and second Grammy Awards, thanks to her hit songs "Poker Face" and studio album "The Fame" which garnered the Best Dance Recording and Best Electronic/Dance Album, respectively.

Her Grammys journey continued the following years, and she also received acknowledgments from different award-giving bodies.

Lady Gaga took a step closer to being an EGOT winner after she bagged a couple of Golden Globes wins for Best Original Song for "Shallow" and Best Actress in a Limited Series for "American Horror Story: Hotel" in 2016.

The Academy Awards also hailed her song "Shallow" as the 2019 Best Original Song.

The time and effort she spent on honing her music truly paid off, and the aforementioned awards are just a few of the long list of recognitions she already has.

With her current status in the entertainment industry, it makes people wonder: what is Lady Gaga's net worth?

Lady Gaga's Net Worth

This 2020, Celebrity Net Worth revealed that Lady Gaga's net worth is around $320 million.

Indeed, the awards that the "Money Honey" hitmaker received also brought millions of paychecks to her bank account.

Aside from those honors, Lady Gaga's successful "Monster Ball Tour" exceeded expectations when it comes to sales. The concert, which ran from 2009 to 2011, grossed a whopping $227.4 million.

Furthermore, she owns a personalized $65-million worth ariplane Private 757.

Lady Gaga also has several other properties to boast, including those in California, New York and Malibu.

However, Lady Gaga's net worth almost plummeted after she cashed out loads of her own money to redesign her tour. In the end, she got $3 million in debt.

"I actually went bankrupt after the first extension of The Monster Ball," she told the Financial Times back in 2011. "It's honestly true that money means nothing to me. The only big things I've purchased are my dad's heart valve and a Rolls-Royce for my parents, for their anniversary."

Fortunately, Lady Gaga and her finances were able to recover in the end.

Indeed, the award-winning singer remains one of the wealthiest stars of Hollywood. Whatever her status is today, her hard work brought her everything she has.

READ MORE: Kris Jenner Net Worth: How Much Is Kris Earning From KUWTK?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles