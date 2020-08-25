Kris Jenner Net Worth: How Much Is Kris Earning From KUWTK?

As a mother and manager of multi-millionaire media personalities, Kris Jenner's net worth can increase on its own without lifting a finger.

Kris may not have the same amount of projects and businesses as her daughters, but the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch still enjoys the fortunes their family TV series brings.

Birth of KUWTK

Fans of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" owe Kris some appreciation, as the now 18-season-old show would not be where it is now without the momager.

It all started when she and the former Olympic Gold Medalist -- and Kris' ex-husband! -- Caitlyn Jenner sat with her on the bed while watching "The Osbournes."

The reality TV show featured Ozzy Osbourne and his family, and it gave the couple an idea of creating a show based on that series.

Furthermore, during that time, the reality TV program topped the trending list, pushing them more to make KUWTK happen.

When the show premiered in 2007, it initially centered around the three Kardashian sisters since Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were just 11 and 10, respectively, during that time.

In addition, the family only had a budget for six episodes and one camera. But due to its popularity through Kris' efforts, they all got the spotlight and fame that they still have until now.

Due to its success, KUWTK's fans are curious about how much Kris makes as the executive producer of the show and the momager of the famous personalities.

How Much Is Kris Jenner's Net Worth

As of 2020, Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Kris Jenner's net worth is a whopping $140 million.

Although she is also a successful businesswoman and entrepreneur, Kris gets most of her overall salary from their family TV series.

When they decided to sign a deal in 2017 to renew their show for another five years, they bagged a sure $150 million for their work each season.

If their fans break that down, the family takes home about $930,000 thousand per episode.

Since the beginning, the momager has been splitting the money they receive from the network evenly. To think that it only has Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie, Scott, and her, their bank accounts surely have unlimited deposits each year.

In 2017, Kris Jenner even revealed during her interview with Ellen DeGeneres that they get paid equally -- regardless of their screen-time -- on the show.

"Everybody gets paid pretty much equally, 'cause we all film a lot and we all work hard, and we've created this show and this brand for the last decade... Everybody's happy," she said.

This number is expected to grow higher, just like how it did in the previous years.

Although it remains unclear how much Kris made during the first few seasons of KUWTK, it is worth noting that their first publicized pay in 2015 revealed that they closed an $80 million deal with E!.

At that time, they made $500,000 per episode, and obviously, it grew almost twice its value years later.

Indeed, Kris Jenner's net worth has progressed so much through the revenue she gets from KUWTK, and it will only continue to grow.

