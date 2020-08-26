Quarantine Shockers: 5 Biggest Celebrity Transformations in COVID-19 Quarantine

The glow up is real even in the middle of the global pandemic!

Hollywood celebrities took the quarantine opportunity to improve themselves or just look a little different despite the lockdown protocols.

Without their glam team or fitness coach, these celebrities shocked their fans with their drastic transformations.

Adele's Revenge Body

The 15-time Grammy Award winner looked unrecognizable as she shocked the social media world during her 32nd birthday.

Adele flaunted her extreme weight loss transformation as she posted a photo of herself wearing a black body-hugging dress with puffy sleeves and high-heeled pumps while showing off her slender legs.

According to reports, the British singer lost 100 pounds, all thanks to her personal trainer Pete Geracimo.

The celebrity trainer, who has been in the fitness industry for almost 25 years, has worked with other famous clients such as Kim Catrell and Pippa Middleton.

In his previous interview with Business Insider, the London-based fitness specialist revealed that she trained the "Someone Like You" hitmaker at least two to three times a week.

Moreover, Geracimo said that he "promotes realistic training and nutrition" and doesn't advise doing "short cuts or quick fixes."

Ayesha Curry's Post-Baby Weight

After giving birth to her youngest son Canon in 2018, Ayesha Curry successfully shedded his post-baby weight through workouts and a strict diet.

In her Instagram post, the mom-of-three explained that she started her fitness journey "to be strong and healthy" for herself and her kids.

As a result, "The Food Network" host was able to lose an impressive 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rebel Wilson's Year Of Health

Another shocking quarantine transformation is from Aussie actress Rebel Wilson.

Earlier this year, the "Pitch Perfect" star declared that 2020 is a "year for health" and self-love.

On her Instagram, the 40-year-old actress revealed that she is determined to slim down and reach her goal of 75 kilos.

"I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress ... but good things are coming your way. I'll be honest with you guys - with my 'Year of Health' mission, I'm trying to get to 75kg's."

Miley Cyrus' Mullet Haircut

Aside from drastic quarantine weight loss, other stars chose to have dramatic hair transformation, including Miley Cyrus as she debuted her new quarantine haircut.

It appears that the 27-year-old Disney alum was inspired by his father, Billy Ray Cyrus, as she donned a mullet haircut that screams her IDGAF attitude.

Elle Fanning's Pastel Colored Hair

Last on the list is the former child star Elle Fanning.

The "Maleficent" star ditched her golden locks and opted for more dramatic color for her lockdown look.

The 21-year-old actress took to Instagram stories to share a photo of her bathroom selfie while flaunting her freshly dyed beautiful peachy-pink hair which complemented her skin tone.

Although it is unclear whether her pastel-colored locks were permanent or not, it appears that the "Teen Spirit" actress was inspired by her Strawberry Shortcake phone case.

