Kanye West NOT Ruined: Rapper Gets Big Win in Presidential Bid

Kanye West is now one step closer to his political dream after he nabbed a big win in his presidential campaign.

Kanye dedicated the past few weeks of his life pursuing his dream to become the next U.S. President. Although he faced snags and hitches along the way, he reaffirmed his vision and believed that his plans would bear fruits.

Now, the independent presidential candidate harvested one, as he earned a surprising approval from various states.

The billionaire rapper-turned-politician wowed the political world after managing to get his name on the 2020 presidential ballot in three more states: Idaho, Minnesota and Tennessee.

He first secured spots on the 2020 ballot in Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah and Vermont. The three additional states definitely strengthened his fight in the office.

On Tuesday, the secretary of the state's offices in Idaho and Minnesota confirmed that Kanye is officially qualified to have his name printed on the 2020 presidential ballot for the upcoming election.

Meanwhile, he filed his petition to be on the ballot in Tennessee just before the state's deadline last Thursday.

During that time, a spokeswoman of the Tennessee secretary of state's office disclosed that officials were scanning through Kanye's filings to check if he met the 275-signature requirement.

The Post then reported that on August 26, the state's coordinator of elections confirmed that he got qualified and would be on the ballot. Kanye reportedly gained more than the required number of signatures.

Although the "Famous" singer successfully secured his slots in several states, Kanye still went through hard times with the ballot access since he launched his presidential bid late.

For instance, he was rejected and prevented from being included on the Montana ballot after failing to collate enough valid signatures that could have qualified him as an independent candidate.

Per Montana's secretary of state's office, only 3,972 of the almost 8,800 signatures Kanye submitted were valid.

In addition, his name has also been crossed out from the ballot in Illinois, New Jersey and Ohio.

President Kanye West Coming Up?

Kanye is reportedly going all-in to win the next presidential election.

According to TMZ, the rapper has been pushing active and expensive efforts to be included on the ballot in Arizona.

The outlet also revealed that multiple sources said that West hired a firm, Let the Voters Decide, to have his name printed on the ballot. He reportedly prepared to cash out up to $500,000 to get the job done.

Meanwhile, in a recent Forbes interview, they pointed out that West has no chance of winning in 2020. When asked if he is only running a spoiler campaign to hurt Democratic nominee Joe Biden, he replied: "I'm not going to argue with you. Jesus is King."

However, a few hours after the story was published, the rapper seemed to have shifted his mind again and tweeted, "the goal is to win."

The Politico-Morning Consult launched a poll last August 12 and found out that Kanye has a 2 percent support nationally. This came from black respondents, Generation Z voters, and Hispanics.

