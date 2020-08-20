Kardashian Are Fakes? Kardashian-Jenners Receive Damaging Accusations From Fans

The famous Kardashian-Jenner clan is currently under fire for doing a dirty and sneaky trick to stay relevant online and in the entertainment industry.

Kris Jenner and her whole clan have been dubbed as "the royal family of entertainment" ever since "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" aired some 13 years ago.

The show premiered in 2007, and it initially centered around the three Kardashian sisters since the Jenners -- Kendall and Kylie -- were just 11 and 10 respectively during that time.

But with the use of social media, each of the Kardashian-Jenner family members established their names in the entertainment and fashion industry and got their own spotlights. In fact, no day will pass without seeing a Kardashian-Jenner on the headlines.

However, most fans now think that their way of getting people's attention is becoming more toxic and sneaky.

In a thread started on Reddit, KUWTK fans flocked to discuss how the famous reality stars keep on editing the pictures they post online. In addition, they theorized that they might be doing this on purpose to stay relevant.

"They do this excessive face tune/photoshop on purpose so people talk about them and boost their relevancy," one critic said, putting the Kardashian-Jenner members on the hot seat.

Other fans on the platform found it hard to defend the stars and disagree with the theory since, for years, the family members are obviously changing their looks to get plenty of media attention.

Khloe Kardashian Started the Mess?

The hot take emerged soon after Khloe Kardashian posted her most recent picture online.

On August 19, the 36-year-old "Strong Looks Better Naked" author received harsh criticisms after she looked so different on her photo with her daughter True.

One netizen wrote, "Who is that on the right?" to which Khloe clapped back and said, "Your new step mother. Be nice or get grounded."

It garnered more negative feedbacks afterward, and one critic also left a comment, writing: "Ugh this is the only girl I know to change her face every week. True will not recognize you if you keep changing your face and hair."

Three months ago, her sibling, Kim Kardashian, also sparked massive concerns when she flaunted her new look on their 18-season-old reality TV series.

In the third episode, "Date My Daughter," the 39-year-old KKW Beauty mogul visited Scott Disick and helped him prepare for his speaking engagement.

While their conversation was certainly beneficial even to their viewers, many fans took notice of Kim's face since "something was wrong with it."

A thread on Reddit dedicated to the KarJenners got active again after users shared what they felt upon seeing Kim's face.

"Kim is normally a very beautiful person, but good god does she look strange here," one user replied to a post with a screenshot of the scene. "A whole lotta blackfishing and too many invasive procedures going on here and it made me feel super uncomfortable to watch."

Since Kim, Khloe, and the rest of the family are not fond of responding to their haters, their fans will surely not get a response from them over the alleged sneaky trick.

