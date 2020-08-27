Jennifer Aniston Instagram: 3 Most Head-Turning IG Post of the 'Friends' Star

Jennifer Aniston's Instagram remains as popular as ever since joining in October 2019, thanks to her mix of sexy, funny and witty posts.

Last year, Jen made it to the Guinness Book of World Records after breaking the record for the fastest to reach a million followers on the social media platform. It only took her five hours and 16 minutes to hit the mark.

In addition, she broke the record set by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who got a million followers in just five hours and 45 minutes.

Months later, Jennifer Aniston's Instagram grew its following to 35.5 million as of writing, and it is expected to grow even more in the next coming years.

But aside from gaining that mark, Jen has shared several photographs and clips that will always make people turn their heads at her.

"Friends" Reunion

The award-winning TV series was indeed a big part of her life, so much so that the first-ever post on Jennifer Aniston's Instagram is a group photo with her co-stars in the show.

The actress showed how much she missed the "Friends" era by posing together with her Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc.

The post, which has 16 million likes as of writing, stirred rumors that the series will be back with a reboot. However, during her appearance in "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Aniston repeated that a "Friends" reboot is not possible.

Instead, she revealed that the cast was preparing for something else -- though they still did not know at that time what that something is. She also explained that they just missed each other, and the main reason for the get-together was because "they are all in the same part of the world."

Jen's "S" Line

Jen, who is now 51 years old, proved that her beauty is ageless by sharing a photoset from Interview Magazine's birthday surprise for her.

On February 12, she became the frontwoman of the magazine's "celebration of women at every age." Jennifer Aniston's Instagram photo set showed a picture of her flaunting her curves, a close-up black and white portrait, and a whole body picture that highlighted her "rock star' side.

This invited over 9 million likes and 120,000 comments from fans and followers.

Jen vs. COVID-19?

Amid the worsening situation due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jen lifted a finger and dissed at the dreaded disease.

The "Throwback Thursday" snap is everyone's mood as of the moment. Through that single photo, the actress literally told COVID-19 to "f**k off," as she expressed her deep-seated feelings toward the disease.

The SAG Award-winning actress' hilarious throwback paparazzi shot displayed how she held her hair while donning an ultra-casual tank top.

