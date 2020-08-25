End of John Wick? Keanu Reeves Gets Worrying News About the Franchise's Future

"John Wick" director Chad Stahelski issued a worrying statement about the future of Keanu Reeves' flick.

For years, Keanu has been one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood. In fact, his fans might have noticed how his name had been included on a list of potential actors to play a character in a movie even though he still has a project to do.

However, Stahelski has concerns about the "John Wick" franchise and revealed that the fifth installment of the film would only happen if "he is happy with the fourth" one.

Furthermore, MovieWeb reported that "John Wick 4" must have a concrete story before the director could give the go signal for another film.

"The way Keanu and I approach it with our writing team is, 'Look, we have ideas, but it's not like I'm working with two sets of writers on two movies,'" the filmmaker said. "We're going to write a really good number four. If a really good number four feels solid to Keanu and I, we'll make that one."

Instead of stretching the movie to produce more installments, Stahelski insisted on having a solid story for each "John Wick" movie.

Despite such troubling news, it is worth noting that a failed movie is nearly impossible if Keanu is the lead star.

For instance, his "John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum" became the film franchise's highest-grossing film just 10 days after its release.

With that said, the future of the "John Wick" franchise is still bright and guaranteed.

"John Wick" Franchise Is Forever Sought-After

Before talks for "John Wick 5" begin, Keanu Reeves has already ironed out plans for a female-led spin-off for the franchise.

The decision to create a female John Wick spin-off film was first announced in 2017. According to Variety, the current action script by Shay Hatten, who is the same writer behind the previous John Wick film, is being compared to the 1990's flick "La Femme Nikita."

In the same year, Hatten handed the "Ballerina" script to Lionsgate. But three years since it happened, there is no update yet on when the production and shooting of the film will begin.

However, six months after "John Wick Chapter 3" was released, Lionsgate unveiled some details about the spin-off.

They confirmed that it would be directed by "Underworld" and "Live Free or Die Hard" director Len Wiseman.

Keanu will reportedly be the executive producer of the new film, with Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski as co-producers.

The movie, titled "Ballerina," is set as a new action film about a ballerina who also grew up to be an assassin. Unity Phelan played the character of a ballet soloist based in New York City in the previous John Wick film.

The said character is looking for revenge after the murder of her family. She is a product of the same academy where fans met John Wick for the first time.

The character's training hub was already showed during "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum," but that is only what the viewers know so far.

