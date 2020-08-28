Bella Thorne Net Worth: Adult Site Star Shares SHOCKING Fact About Her Money

Bella Thorne's journey as an actress in Hollywood was never truly smooth-sailing, so much so that she found her online life more peaceful ... and profitable.

Although Thorne has been so free in flaunting her body online, she still shocked her fans when she announced that she would be joining the adult site OnlyFans.

As an actress who has been working since childhood, the former Disney child star apparently found life in Hollywood way fiercer. For someone who was forced to work for money, Bella Thorne's net worth before truly disappointed her in all possible ways.

What Is Bella Thorne's Net Worth?

Despite carving her path to Hollywood at a young age, the 22-year-old "Midnight Sun" actress is only valued $12 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

What is worse is the fact that she started from scratch and felt she was still at rock bottom after all the hardships she faced.

When she landed a role in Disney's "Shake It Up," the actress thought it would be her big break after having a few, smaller acting roles in the early days of her career.

However, her time in the series as CeCe only lasted for two years, and she was only left with $200 on her bank account after the show ended.

Aside from only having that amount, she revealed during her interview with Vogue that it was not her choice to join the show. But since it "pays the bills," she pushed through.

Fortunately, things changed when she turned 18, and she gave all the credit to social media.

"I started at 18 with literally $200 in my bank account and I bought this house a year later, a year-and-a-half, and it's all from social media," Bella told the magazine.

She never mentioned where all her salary from "Shake It Up" went to, though Los Angeles Times asked her about it multiple times.

She landed on several roles and endorsements, but Bella Thorne's net worth in the past remained small.

Good thing she opened her doors to adult films, and her value skyrocketed after that.

In August 2019, Thorne made her directorial debut on PornHub through the film titled "Her & Him." Bella also became a trending topic after nabbing a Vision Award at the second annual PornHub Awards for the said flick.

This month, she expanded her power in the adult entertainment world by joining OnlyFans, a subscription content service where she plans to connect with her fans in the sexiest ways possible.

Each subscription to Thorne's OnlyFans is $20 per month, but subscription bundles are also offered. Upon making her debut, she immediately broke a record by earning $1 million in her first 24 hours.

Thorne grew that amount to $2 million in less than one week, adding more value to her worth.

As she stays longer on the adult-eccentric site, one can expect Bella Thorne's net worth to grow even further.

