Meme-Worthy! 3 Times Melania Trump Was Trolled Over Her RNC Speech

Melania Trump successfully delivered a powerful speech during the Republican National Convention held at the newly renovated White House Rose Garden.

Earlier this week, the U.S First Lady was able to highlight her Be Best campaign's accomplishments -- a public awareness movement that supports and focuses on the well-being of children.

Political personalities and the public also praised her by calling her recent appearance as her "moment of redemption."

It was after the 50-year-old Trump was accused of plagiarizing a small portion from former First Lady Michelle Obama's speech in 2016.

However, despite the remarkable four-day convention, Melania became the target of internet trolls.

Having said that, we take a look at the three times when the First Lady was transformed into a viral meme throughout the event.

Perfect Green Screen Dress That Screams Meme

During the closing ceremony for the second night of RNC, U.S. President Donald Trump walked on the stage wearing his signature navy blue tuxedo as his wife joined him.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump caught the audience's attention as she was seen wearing a bright lime green Valentino pleated-crepe dress that retails around $2,700.

According to Vanity Fair, her infamous dress was from the brand's Spring 2020 Ready-to-Wear Fashion Show Collection. It was styled by the renowned French-American fashion and costume designer Hervé Pierre.

Unfortunately, the internet mocked the First Lady for wearing the "perfect green screen" dress.

Former Democratic majority leader Jon Cooper asked his followers: "Which dress do you think looked best on @FLOTUS last night?" while showing four different photos of Trump's dress turned into a green screen.

Moreover, another user suggested that Melania Trump should ask the Queen of England how to properly dress for the occasion.

Melania Trump's Death Stare To Step-Daughter Ivanka Trump

It appears that the former model hit the jackpot after she was trolled twice on the same day.

Social media were on fire after the first lady was caught on ca sporting an "icy" stare towards her stepdaughter Ivanka Trump.

The blonde beauty just finished her speech and was bound to introduce her father, Donald Trump.

The 38-year-old presidential advisor walked past the First Lady and gave her a pleasant nod, to which she returned with a smile.

However, after Ivanka returned to her seat, the Slovenian-born former modewl quickly dropped her smile and showed resting bitch face.

Now, Twitter users are pointing out that the alleged feud between the two is true.

Melania Trump's Military Dress

Another fashion mishap of Melania Trump that caused frenzy over the internet is her military-inspired coordinates from British fashion designer Alexander McQueen.

The first lady wore an army green, double-breasted blazer with gold buttons, structured shoulders and an oversized belt paired with a knee-length pencil skirt.

Twitter users compared it to a Soviet Russian military dress.

