VMAs 2020: 5 Most Unforgettable Fashion Moments, Revealed!

The VMAs 2020 kicked off the awards show season with powerful performances and unexpected red carpet looks.

Despite the global pandemic, the annual awards show has managed to pull off a successful ceremony at various outdoor venues across the Big Apple.

According to Variety, the producers chose to have "limited or no audience, adhering to all state and city guidelines."

Furthermore, aside from the pre-recorded performances, the celebrities had a chance to strut their unique ensemble for the 37th annual ceremony red carpet.

With that said, here are the top five unforgettable fashion moments for VMAs 2020.

Doja Cat's Futuristic Bodysuit

The 24-year old singer/rapper Doja Cat made her VMAs 2020 debut with a space-themed performance of her R&B-influenced track "Like That" and her hit song "Say So."

The TikTok queen, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, wore a barely-there nude bodysuit with silver and pink details on the side. She topped off the look with long wavy green hair.

The Los Angeles-born artist wowed the viewers with her "Star Trek" look and a show-stopping performance.

Doja Cat also took home her first moon person after winning the Best New Artist award.

Fluorescent Themed Outfit From Lady Gaga and Nicole Richie

If there's one common denominator among the celebrities for the VMAs 2020, it is the lime green gowns that screams "look at me."

One of Lady Gaga's outfits that caught the attention of the public was her massive green ball gown by Christoper John, which was inspired by the teal-colored Mountain Dew soda.

The "Paparazzi" hitmaker was also seen wearing a facemask with gigantic horns as she accepted her Song of the Year award.

Meanwhile, former reality star Nicole Richie arrived in a Statue of Liberty vibe -- but in a shocking shade of green.

The "Simple Life" star donned a light green taffeta mini dress, with draping around the skirt and across one of her shoulders. It was made by Vietnamese designer Cong Tri.

Machine Gun Kelly in Hot Pink Suit

The "Bloody Valentine" singer wore a monochromatic hot pink three-piece ensemble designed by Kris Van Assche for Berluti's winter 2020 collection.

Machine Gun Kelly highlighted his Ken doll look with a pearl necklace and eye-catching black polka dot loafers.

The 30-year-old rapper did not go home empty-handed, as he won his first VMA for the best alternative video award for "Bloody Valentine," featuring his girlfriend Megan Fox.

The Weeknd's Bloody Face

The "Save Your Tears" singer had a whole new approach to the VMAs 2020.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, arrived at the red carpet donning a bruised and bloody face while wearing a red suit.

According to reports, it was part of his visuals for his latest album, "After Hours."

It appears that his bizarre style paid off as he won one of the most significant awards, bagging the Video of the Year for his "Blinding Lights."

The 30-year-old artist also opened the ceremony from the roof of Edge NYC.

READ MORE: Mariah Carey Pain: Ellen DeGeneres Made Mariah Suffer With 'Extremely Uncomfortable' Interview

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles