Mariah Carey Pain: Ellen DeGeneres Made Mariah Suffer With 'Extremely Uncomfortable' Interview

After 12 years, Mariah Carey finally speaks out about her infamous interview with controversial talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

In her recent interview with Vulture, the five-time Grammy Award winner opened up about her 2008 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where her pregnancy was prematurely revealed.

Carey describes it as an "extremely uncomfortable" moment after the renowned host outed her pregnancy on her long-running talk show.

"I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say. And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath.

The "We Belong Together" hitmaker admitted that she "did not enjoy the moment," as she "wasn't ready" to talk about the situation because she just had a miscarriage.

"I wasn't ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage. I don't want to throw anyone that's already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn't enjoy that moment."

The music icon concluded her interview by pointing out that there is "an empathy that can be applied to those moments that I would have liked to have been implemented. But what am I supposed to do?"

Ellen DeGeneres Pressured Mariah Carey To Confirm Her Pregnancy

Ellen DeGeneres recently faced backlash after the video resurfaced online.

This was when Carey was rumored to be pregnant with her then-husband Nick Cannon.

In the interview, the Primetime Emmy winner tried to pressure the music icon to confirm or deny the speculations that she and her then-husband were expecting a child.

The New-York born singer attempted to change the subject, but the 62-year-old host asked her to drink a glass of champagne to "toast not being pregnant."

"I can't believe you did this to me, Ellen," the "Hero" songstress said at the time. "This is peer pressure. What Ellen is doing; this is peer pressure."

DeGeneres caught Carey faking to chug the alcohol and proclaimed, "You are pregnant!"

Two years later, the "Through the Rain" artist confirmed that she was pregnant at the time but suffered from miscarried soon after.

In 2011, the couple welcomed their twins Monroe and Moroccan, who are now 9 years old.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show's" Toxic Workplace

Mariah Carey's comments came amid the numerous toxic workplace complaints that the show has received over the past few months.

In July, BuzzFeed News reported that previous employees have claimed that Ellen's "be kind" mantra was just a facade, as her show tolerates racial microaggressions, bullying and intimidation.

Following the complaints, the show went under internal investigation. Warner Bros. TV and Telepictures sent a memo to the employees announcing that they have engaged WarnerMedia's employee relations group and a third-party firm to interview staffers about their experiences on set, per Variety.

Meanwhile, executive producers Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin and Andy Lassner released a joint statement saying that they take full responsibility for daily operations on the show and are "truly heartbroken and sorry to learn" the negative experiences on the show.

