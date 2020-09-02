Brad Pitt Net Worth: Just How Rich Is Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston's Ex?

Brad Pitt's net worth has grown over the years, thanks in large part to his movie roles that have been his major source of income.

Before getting a spotlight in Hollywood, Pitt did minor roles in several films. The actor even played as an extra in "Hunk" and in the 1987 Kevin Costner movie "No Way Out."

Finally, the 56-year-old actor caught people's hearts after securing a supporting role in "Thelma and Louise." A few years later, he participated in his first Academy Award for his 1992 film "A River Runs Through It."

Since then, Brad Pitt's net worth unceasingly skyrocketed, and it even climbed sharply after landing on award-winning films, including "World War Z."

What Is Brad Pitt's Net Worth?

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Pitt is valued at $300 million, puting him on 19th place among the richest actors in the world.

Given how his career panned out, it is remarkable how Pitt was able to reach the top after starting from scratch.

For instance, he earned $6,000 for his brief appearance in "Thelma & Louise" before his pay made a massive jump to $500,000 for his role in "Kalifornia."

Two years after that, he made a cool $4 million for "Se7en" and his first $10 million salary for "Sleepers."

Pitt enjoyed another $10 million for his role in "Seven Years in Tibet."

His fortunes vary from movie to movie, but Pitt started to gain more in the recent years.

He began having $20 million paychecks after joining "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." Meanwhile, he personally cut his salary to half for $10 million before he appeared in the Quentin Tarantino movies "Inglorious Basterds" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Thank You, World War Z

The highest contributor to Brad Pitt's net worth so far is "World War Z." In 2013, Marc Foster's film hailed Pitt as the main character in the most expensive zombie film with an estimated $190 to $269 million budget.

Although its makers cashed out a massive amount of money, Paramount reported that the film was able to profit after grossing more than $500 million in sales.

This made "World War Z" as Pitt's highest-grossing movie after starring in the 2004 flick "Troy," which grossed about $497.3 million.

The movie adaptation of Max Brooks' 2006 novel "World War Z: An Oral History of the Zombie War" pulled in $20 million to Brad Pitt's net worth.

Aside from earning a minimum of $20 million for major motion picture releases, Pitt also bagged several nominations and awards as a producer.

Furthermore, Pitt's production company Plan B also contributes to his massive net worth.

The company's first movie, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," brought in half a billion dollars worldwide. In addition, they made several award-winning and money-producing projects, such as "The Departed," "Eat, Pray, Love," and "Moneyball."

With the way he has been making money. Brad is expected to grow his value more in the coming years.

