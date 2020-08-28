Brad Pitt Shock: Angelina Jolie Reveals True Feelings About Pitt's New Romance

Does Angelina Jolie feel sad and devastated after knowing Brad Pitt's new relationship? Well, maybe not!

Amid the tense divorce process between the ex-couple, Brad still found some time to go out and start a new relationship with German model Nicole Poturalski.

However, instead of being furious, his ex-wife seemed to be feeling the opposite of what people expected.

Recently, a source close to the A-list actress exclusively revealed to HollywoodLife that Angelina does not care about Brad's new flame as long as it will not affect their kids.

"Angelina cares who Brad is dating if it will affect their kids but other than that she has no interest in knowing about his love life," the insider said straightforwardly. "She is long past having any kind of romantic feelings for Brad so on that level it's a non-issue."

Per the same source, Angelina's love life -- unlike Brad's -- is on the "back burner." Currently, the 45-year-old "Maleficent" actress only wants to focus on her kids and make sure that they are all well-adjusted and happy.

"She will continue to be there for them day in and day out and do her best to make them feel loved and safe and supported. Their well-being is her number one priority and always will be," the source went on.

The revelation came after reports about Brad dating Nicole emerged.

The "Ocean's Eleven" star was even reportedly seen kissing the European model moments before boarding a private jet from Paris to France.

Brad and Angelina officially called it quits four years ago due to irreconcilable differences. They share six children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12.

Despite their separation, Entertainment Tonight reported that they are in a better place now and that they have become more cooperative when it comes to handling their children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It seems to show they are being far more cooperative and reaching agreements compared to the beginning of the divorce," LA family law attorney Kelly Chang Rickert told Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, a second source also spoke to the same news outlet about whether the actress plans to date anytime soon.

However, instead of clinging onto someone's arms again, Ange is choosing to focus on being a mother, actress and advocate first.

Angelina's children were said to be the main driver of her divorce from Brad, and she talked about it herself during her interview with Vogue India.

"I separated for the well-being of my family. It was the right decision," Angelina said. "I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds."

Angelina's divorce is an addition to the multiple heartbreaks she went through in the past. But at least, this time, she is with her children to get through it.

READ MORE: Bella Hadid in Pain: Supermodel Admits She's Suffering From 'Invisible' Illness

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles