Charli D'Amelio Net Worth: Tiktok Star Makes It To Fortune’s 40 Under 40 List!

Among all the internet rising stars we have right now, there is no doubt that Charli D'Amelio is considered as one of the biggest personalities dominating social media.

The 16-year-old Connecticut native became popular after uploading a video of herself dancing to "Lottery (Renegade)" through the video-sharing app TikTok, and the rest is history.

In just a few months, she became an internet sensation with more than 41 million TikTok followers and 28 million Instagram fans.

In an interview with NBC News, D'Amelio revealed that she did not expect to receive massive attention from the public and gain millions of followers on social media.

"It's kind of crazy to think about it. I never thought that this would happen. Like, everyone thinks, 'Oh, that's so cool,' but when it's actually happening - it's crazy to think about, 'Why do people want to follow me? What am I doing different than everyone?' It's just crazy," Charli shared.

With her sudden rise to fame, the TikTok star acknowledged how the platform helped her showcase her dancing skills, which she has been passionate about since she was 3 years old.

"TikTok is definitely a great place to show people that dancing is something that I do, and it's very fun for me," she furthered.

Charli D'Amelio Net Worth

Earlier this year, D'Amelio signed under United Talent Agency together with her older sister Dixie and their parents, Marc and Heidi.

As a lot of fans would know, the siblings are two of the most well-known TikTok creators. In fact, they are set to launch their podcast soon.

With her success in social media, she turned into a multi-millionaire in just a year.

Charli D'Amelio's net worth is estimated to be $4 million, according to Forbes' TikTok's highest-paid stars. Addison Rae owns the top spot with a $5 million net worth.

How Does She Rake Millions?

According to celebritynetworth.com, the 16-year-old influencer charges $100,000 per sponsored post from brands like EOS cosmetics. She even appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for Sabra hummus, from which she reportedly earned $1 million for a two-second appearance.

Meanwhile, a big chunk of Charli D'Amelio's net worth comes from her ad revenue through her YouTube channel, where she has nearly seven million subscribers.

Aside from this, the TikTok star also appeared in "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and was invited to Paris Fashion Week.

Fortune's 40 Under 40

In just a year in the entertainment spotlight, she is already included in Fortune's "40 Under 40" list alongside music icon Beyoncé, actress filmmaker Greta Gerwig, and journalist and Mia Farrow's son, Ronan Farrow.

With that, Charli is named as the youngest "most influential young leader" that made it to the list.

According to the publication, Charli D'Amelio has "established" her impact in the industry in just a short amount of time.

"The list reflects both those who have established that impact over time and those who are rising stars in their respective industry. Charli D'Amelio is one of those rising stars."

Fortune also detailed her achievements as she "redefined" social media and the "new" culture.

"In a little over a year, she has become the most-followed star on TikTok with over 80 million followers. She has fostered dance crazes and redefined how the platform is used and become one of the most visible youth culture faces."

READ MORE: LOOK! Zendaya Almost Cried Because of Timothee Chalamet

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles