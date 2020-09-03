LOOK! Zendaya Almost Cried Because of Timothee Chalamet

Zendaya gets emotional after receiving a sweet tribute from her pal Timothee Chalamet.

The Oscar-nominated actor took to Twitter to greet the "Euphoria" star on her 24th birthday.

Timothee Chalamet Calls Zendaya "Inspiring"

In his birthday greeting for the "Spider-Man" star, Chalamet described Zendaya as "one of the most inspiring people" he has ever met.

"Happy birthday to one of the most inspiring people I've met on my short journey. Someone with the strongest ethical character, and a moral compass that is in harmony with a totally fearless creative abandon. Happy birthday @Zendaya, hope your day is beautiful, friend," he wrote.

"The Greatest Showman" actress responded and said she almost "tear up" as she thanked the actor for his sweet birthday message.

Yo, you bout to make me tear up over here man, thank you for this, I appreciate you very much... https://t.co/vbRMTQZK6e — Zendaya (@Zendaya) September 1, 2020

Fans Shipping Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet

Fans flocked to the comment section as they gushed about their friendship.

"Didn't know that I needed this friendship," one fan wrote, while another user commented: "Who is cutting the onions I'm here for this friendship!!

On the other hand, someone was even thrilled to see the duo in a movie: "We are very excited to see u two together!!!"

Is Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet Dating?

Earlier this 2020, the two sparked dating rumors after they were spotted shopping at the Bed, Bath & Beyond in New York -- just months following the actor's split with Lily Rose-Depp.

However, it was another baseless speculation given the fact that the "Hot Summer Nights" actor is currently seeing 30-year-old actress Eiza González.

In June, Chalamet and the Mexican actress were photographed kissing during their vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In addition to being #friendshipgoals, both Hollywood stars are set to appear in the epic science fiction film "Dune," which directed by Denis Villeneuve and is based on the 1965 science fiction novel written by Frank Herbert.

Zendaya told InStyle that she and Chalamet were excited to be in the upcoming movie.

"Dune was incredible," Zendaya shared. "I wasn't in it very much, so when I was watching the trailer, I was like, 'Oh my gosh!' I called Timothée and said, 'Dude! You should be proud.' It is a big deal to even be a small part of something with such a massive cast. And I love sci-fi stuff too. It's fun to escape into another world."

Timothee Chalamet on "Awe-Inspiring" Film "Dune"

Meanwhile, the "Lady Bird" actor spoke about his experience shooting the movie.

In his recent interview with Empire magazine, the 24-year-old mentioned that the location of the film was "awe-inspiring." He noted that shooting at the Wadi Rum, also known as the Valley of the Moon in Jordan, was themost "thrilling part" of the movie.

"It wasn't a green-screen or anything. That's one of the most thrilling parts of the book and the movie," Timothee explained.

Chalamet also expressed his hope that the film would be able to keep its release date, which is on December 18.

