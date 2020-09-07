Love in Lockdown: 10 Celebrities Who Found Love Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

2020 has caused a lot of surprises and pain toeveryone.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, it pushed people to adapt to the change and live with the "new normal."

However, despite the chaos and global health crisis, this year has brought a massive change to some celebrities.

From budding romances, newly engaged couples and even those who secretly tied the knot, here are the biggest celebrity couples who found love during the health crisis this 2020.

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski

First on the list is the "Once Upon a Time" star who is rumored to be dating the German model Nicole Poturalski.

Their whirlwind romance came to light after the two were spotted boarding a private jet and reportedly arriving at South of France together despite strict restrictions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, E! News cited that Brad Pitt and her new lady love spent their vacation at the Chateau Miraval.

To recall, the French estate is Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's marital home where they secretly tied th knot in August 2014.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Another controversial pair who made it to this year's hottest celebrity couples are Meghan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Following the marriage fallout of Megan with Brian Austine Green, rumors circulated that she is dating the "Till I Die" singer, whom she met while filming "Midnight in the Switchgrass" in March 2020.

The duo recently made their relationship Instagram official after MGK, whose real name is Richard Colson Baker, posted a black and white mirror selfie of them together.

"Waited for eternity to find you again," he wrote.

The "Transformer" actress was also featured in his steamy music video for his new track "Bloody Valentine."

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich

In July, the Disney alum surprised her fans as she shared her big announcement on Instagram.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" songstress posted a sweet photo of the 29-year-old actor in Malibu beach as she showed off her huge emerald cut ring.

In a heartfelt statement, Lovato mentioned that she knew that Ehrich is the one from the day she met him.

"I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything but myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself," Lovato wrote.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ariana Grande is rumored to be privately dating Dalton Gomez. He is a Los Angeles real estate agent and is working under luxury real estate company Aaron Kirkman Group.

Multiple reports also pointed out that Gomez is the mystery man that the "Thank U, Next" hitmaker was spotted lip-locking back in February in Northridge, California, per TMZ.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

After visiting Costa Rica, which happens to be the "No Time to Die" actress' hometown, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have been quarantining together. In fact, they have been spotted running errands together around Los Angeles.

A source told People magazine that the two are having "a great time together" amid the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

"They order delivery food and groceries and only leave the house for walks around the neighborhood with their dogs. Ben looks incredibly happy. They are flirty and goofy. Ana always has a huge smile around him," the source told the news outlet.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary

In May, rumors sparked that the "Easy A" actress and Dave McCary had secretly tied the knot. It is after Emma Stone appeared on Reese Witherspoon's "Hello Sunshine" YouTube channel wearing a gold wedding band instead of her pearl engagement ring which he posted last December.

Fans speculated that the celebrity couple had a secret wedding during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Following their engagement, the couple was set to get married in March. However, reports mentioned that their wedding was canceled due to the health crisis.

Interestingly, it appears that they pushed through with the nuptials. Stone and McCary. nonetheless, have not yet officially confirmed the news.

READ MORE: Scary COVID: 'The Walking Dead' Star Details Coronavirus 'War' Experience

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles