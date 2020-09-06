Scary COVID: 'The Walking Dead' Star Details Coronavirus 'War' Experience

"The Walking Dead" star Michael Rooker spoke about his struggles with his COVID-19 battle.

Known for his role as Merle Dixon in the hit zombie apocalypse series, the 65-year-old took to Instagram to detail his experience after testing positive for the dreaded disease.

Michael Rooker Tested Positive From COVID-19

In a lengthy post, Rooker began his statement by confirming that he had been "fighting" the deadly virus and isolating in his "crazy awesome Airstream" trailer home.

Days before his revelation, the Alabama-born actor previously shared a photo of his 1987-34 foot RV parked outside his home, which prompted fans to speculate that he isolated due to the COVID-19 virus.

Moreover, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star mentioned that his "battle" with the deadly virus was solely up to him, given that there were no confirmed methods or widely available vaccine to cure the symptoms.

"I have to let y'all know it has been quite a battle. And as in any war, ALL is fair. And in the middle of this epic battle, I've come to the conclusion that there aint a whole heck of a lot one can do externally, to fight off COVID-19 once it has gotten into your body. This is my personal opinion, definitely not the conclusion of some scientific study. The real battle takes place internally, on a cellular level," Rooker said.

Furthermore, he explained that in the process of his recovery, he did not take "any extra medicines or vitamins or supplements" as he feared that that would "do damage" to his kidneys and liver.

He also shared that there were days when he felt "like crap, or pretty dang good, semi-human in fact during his battle with the illness."

"The Waling Dead" Star Shares "Great News" To Fans

The "Suicide Squad" actor concluded his post by sharing a "great news" to his fans.

Rooker shared that his "daily battles have come to an end" and he has "won the war" against coronavirus.

"Covid put up a pretty good fight... but bottom line, it ended up getting its ass knocked out! buy [sic] my immune system. 1,2, punch to the head, 2 body shots and a left hook right upper-cut combination. End of story..... Rooker out........" he wrote,followed by a photo of a diagnosis stating that he is negative of COVID-19.

Fans flocked to the comments section and expressed their joy over Rooker's health update.

"So happy to hear this good news! Wishing you health every day forward!" one fan wrote.

Another fan sent healing vibes all the way from Scotland: "That's great news that you're all better now. Sending well wishes from all your Scottish fans."

The actor joins the list of celebrities who have tested positive for COVID-19, including Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, comedian Tiffany Haddish, and the most recent Robert Pattinson and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his whole family.

Despite this, the "TWD" star is set to star as the supervillain Savant in the upcoming sequel of "The Suicide Squad," which will debut in 2021.

