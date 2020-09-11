Coconut Oil for Whiter Teeth? Gwyneth Paltrow, Shailene Woodley Swear By It!

Coconut oil in the Philippines and other Asian countries has been extending its miracle in all parts of the world. Aside from making us healthy inside and out, a drop of it can also make a notable change in everyone's teeth -- especially their color.

As we grow older, teeth discoloration can become our enemy No.1 since drinking and consuming foods that can stain our enamels are definitely unavoidable.

Although it can be treated using bleaching agents and other chemically-formulated products, it is still the best to avoid such and maintain the perfect white color of our teeth with natural ingredients. That way, we will no longer have to worry over the possible side effects.

Take it from the Hollywood stars Gwyneth Paltrow and Shailene Woodley's experiences. The two are famous not only because of their acting skills but also their perfect set of teeth, highlighting their beauty even more.

Of course, most people would think that high-profile celebrities like them consult professionals to maintain their visuals. However, the secret behind their healthy oral routine is not chemicals nor advanced technology, but coconut oil.

For years, both Paltrow and Woodley make sure that they always gargle and use coconut oil every day to have whiter and brighter teeth. This all-natural go-to teeth whitener has become their holy grail, and they have been living proofs of its effectiveness.

A tablespoon of coconut oil inside the mouth for a couple of minutes shows its magic, and the two shared it themselves publicly.

What Paltrow, Woodley Exactly Said About Coconut Oil

Coconut oil in the Philippines and other tropical countries is effective, and it wowed the actresses enough for them to mention it during interviews.

Paltrow, for instance, shared the tip during her interview with E! News.

The 47-year-old Golden Globe Award recipient said she uses coconut oil for cooking and her beauty routine, including whitening her teeth.

"And I just started oil pulling, which is when you swish coconut oil around [in your mouth] for 20 minutes, and it's supposed to be great for oral health and making your teeth white. It's supposed to clear up your skin as well," Paltrow said.

Meanwhile, Woodley revealed to Into The Gloss how the natural product saved her money and time whitening her teeth.

"It really makes your teeth whiter, because the plaque on your teeth is not water soluble, it's fat-soluble. So the lips have to dissolve in fats, which is why oil works in your mouth," Woodley shared after saying how excellent a coconut oil is.

Although oil pulling seems to be an ancient practice for actresses, it also brings many health benefits to them.

Besides whitening their teeth, Paltrow and Woodley also claimed that coconut oil has a range of other benefits, including removing toxins in the body, alleviating headaches and improving overall health.

With these benefits, it's no wonder why Hollywood celebs are going gaga over the all-natural ingredient.

