Naya Rivera's Death: Autopsy Report Reveals What TRULY Happened After Actress Saved Her Son

Two months after Naya Rivera's death, the investigators handling the case revealed what the actress did after saving her son.

On July 8, Rivera went missing at Lake Piru in California. The late "Glee" actress reportedly rented a pontoon boat that she and her 4-year-old son used in the lake.

According to the report from Ventura County, the mother and son decided to jump into the water for a swim. Shortly after, the actress told her son to get back on the boat. However, she failed to save herself after pushing her son back.

Now, in new documents released by the investigators, Rivera's son reportedly said that she used the last of her strength to scream for help right before drowning.

Per her son, he heard Rivera yell "help" while waving his arm in the air.

"She then disappeared into the water," the report added.

Naya Rivera's Death

A few days after she went missing, a body was found in the same lake. The Ventura County Sheriff then disclosed that they immediately started the recovery process of what was believed to be Rivera's body.

"Happening now: A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. A news conference will take place at 2 p.m. at the lake," the department said in a tweet.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department said that the body they found in Lake Piru possessed the same characteristics as Rivera.

The body was not wearing a life jacket and appeared to have been in the water for several days, officials assumed. However, they found an adult-sized life jacket on the boat.

"Based on the location where the body was found, physical characteristics of the body, clothing found on the body and the physical condition of the body, as well as the absence of any other persons reported missing in the area, we are confident the body we found is that of Naya Rivera," Sheriff Bill Ayub of the department said.

They do not see any indication of foul play and suicide at all, and the cause of death turned up to be drowning while the manner has been ruled as an accident.

Furthermore, the autopsy and investigative report revealed that Rivera did not have a history of "suicidal ideation or attempt." She was only taking medication for a sinus infection before the accident.

Although she had vertigo that got worse whenever she was in the water, she was still considered a good swimmer.

The discovery of Rivera's body ended a six-day search. They found her body in the lake's northeast area where the water is between 35 and 60 feet deep.

The search and rescue team's Robert Inglis explained to Us Weekly that he believes the strong winds may have possibly blown the boat away from where Rivera was swimming.

Since the "Glee" star has a muscular built, it may have made it more difficult for her to stay afloat.

Per the Page Six report, Inglis said that in scuba instruction, muscular people struggle to do the 10-minute tread water float because they sink in the end. While the waters are calm, it is easy for one to get tired when getting on the boat.

