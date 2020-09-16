Emmys 2020 Prediction: Why 'Jimmy Kimmel's Quarantine Minilogues' Deserves an Emmy

There are a lot of eligible contenders for Oustanding Short Form Variety Series, but "Jimmy Kimmel's Quarantine Minilogues" outshines everything else -- at least in our Emmys 2020 prediction.

Of course, the show is facing tough competition. After all, the nominees for the award include TBS' "Beeing at Home With Samantha Bee," Netflix's "Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis: The Movie," Apple TV's "Carpool Karaoke: The Series," and Youtube's "The Randy Rainbow Show."

However, while seeing these titles from the biggest streaming networks and platforms can be intimidating, Jimmy Kimmel's quarantine program still has a distinct advantage over the others.

For Enstarz's Emmys 2020 prediction, we take a look at why "Jimmy Kimmel's Quarantine Minilogues" should win Oustanding Short Form Variety Series.

The Host Makes Viewers Laugh and Informed

People know how funny Jimmy Kimmel can be, but the 52-year-old host also uses his influence to spread awareness during the pandemic.

In one of the more remarkable episodes of "Jimmy Kimmel's Quarantine Minilogues," he addressed the health crisis in the most entertaining way by suggesting a "framework for your day."

His other guidelines include "Binge Responsibly" (or only watch three movies or five shows per day), "Scream in the Car" (when everything feels like they are already getting out of hand), and "Check in on Your Loved Ones" (which is pretty much self-explanatory).

While Kimmel delivered them in the most playful way possible, the fact that he reminded everyone that they are not alone in this battle certainly leaves a lasting impact that should help its Emmys 2020 bid.

It Supported Causes Amid the Pandemic

Many short forms continued to air during the pandemic, but only a few of them aired for a cause. Kimmel's show was one of the few.

When the late-night show host began shooting the episodes at home, the whole team chose to donate something to a cause every day during the quarantine.

"Hi, it's Jimmy. I hope you and your friends and your family are as well as can be expected in our new post-apocalyptic world," Kimmel said during one of the episodes. He then announced that "No Kid Hungry" would be receiving donation from the show as they start their charitable cause.

"No Kid Hungry" is an organization that aims to provide young people with healthy food, especially those kids who only depend on school meals.

Jimmy Kimmel Connects With its Audiences Naturally

For the sake of the quarantine minilogue, Kimmel gave up his suit to do some vlogging for the viewers.

Some celebrities in Hollywood find it very hard to show the other side of them. Even when they are vlogging, they make sure that they are presentable enough not to change people's perspectives of them.

But treat "Jimmy Kimmel's Quarantine Minilogues" different, as our Emmys 2020 prediction topnotcher offered genuine stories about Kimmel and those who are close to him.

With that said, the short form variety series proved that it is always the lessons that matter the most, not the production cost.

READ MORE: Emmys 2020 Prediction: 3 Reason Why Ted Danson Should Win Best Actor in a Comedy Series

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles