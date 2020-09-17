Vanessa Hudgens Net Worth: Is the Actress Now Richer Than Zac Efron?

After years of being together in the mid to late 2000s, Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens are now enjoying their Hollywood careers and new projects seperately.

Despite that, the two are still renowned for their roles in the "High School Musical" trilogy.

In 2006, Efron and Hudgens completed everyone's childhood when they starred in the first installment of the "High School Musical" franchise. They continued to make noise when they reprised their roles in the 2007 sequel and 2008 installment "High School Musical 3: Senior Year."

Indeed, HSM has become one of the main foundations of their respective careers. However, although "High School Musical" propelled them to success, Vanessa Hudgens' net worth is way different from Zac Efron's as they moved on to different paths.

Is Vanessa Hudgens Richer Than Zac Efron?

Compared to Efron, Hudgens has had a more stable start in the film and entertainment industry.

Before she officially entered Hollywood, the 31-year-old actress established her name in the theater scene. She then landed on a small role in the 2003 movie, "Thirteen."

That role was followed by her appearance on HSM. She then released an album under Disney's Hollywood Records.

In the following years, she appeared in multiple films and series, including "Gimme Shelter," "Spring Breakers," "Second Act," "Powerless," and the live musical special "Grease and Rent." More recently, she won a role in the action film "Bad Boys for Life."

In comparison, Efron also started with a few films in the 2000s before rising to stardom through HSM.

After getting paid with only $100,000 in his first movie, the 32-year-old actor grew his worth through the years. He reached milestone after milestone when he scored roles in different films and series such as "Baywatch," "The Greatest Showman," "17 Again," and "The Lucky One."

Although their achievements make it sound like they have earned the same amount of money all these years, Efron is actually richer than Hudgens.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Vanessa Hudgens' net worth is around $16 million -- almost $9 million short of Efron's current value of $25 million.

However, unlike Efron who chose to grow his finances through his production company Ninjas Runnin' Wild, Hudgens has several investments on real estate.

Over the years, the actress bought and sold several impressive homes.

In 2008, she cashed out $2.75 million to acquire a property in Studio City, California. One year later, she listed the same home for $3.85 million before selling it for $3.15 million in April 2019. Despite lowering its amount, she was still able to get hundreds of thousand dollars from it.

Meanwhile, she paid $5 million for a home in Los Angeles' Los Feliz neighborhood in 2018. Currently, the actress also has a $1 million worth condominium in Brooklyn.

READ MORE: Robert Downey Jr. Net Worth: How Much Did the 'Iron Man' Star Earn From Marvel?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles