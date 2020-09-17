Demi Lovato Boyfriend: All the Girls Max Ehrich Loved Before Demi

Demi Lovato has been caught up in a lockdown romance with fellow Disney star Max Ehrich. Now, they are set to take the next step.

Despite the global pandemic, the couple's whirlwind relationship heated up after the "Sorry Not Sorry" hitmaker announced that she is engaged to the 29-year-old actor after dating for only a few months.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the "Camp Rock" actress penned a sweet message for her soon-to-be husband.

Lovato mentioned that she knew that Max was the one the moment that she met him.

Unfortunately, two months later, the newly engaged were plagued by controversies surrounding Demi Lovato's boyfriend.

It came after Ehrich's old tweets resurfaced while seemingly gushing over Ariana Grande, Gigi Hadid, and his fiancee's former BFF, Selena Gomez.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed how the "Under the Dome" actor obsessed about the "Lose you to Love Me" songstress, as he even wrote about wanting to marry her in the future.

Aside from this, he was also accused of being a "clout chaser" who is only using the former Disney star's fame.

"He is a clout chaser and was even commenting on many other women's posts a few days before he got with his fiancé, Demi Lovato," one fan of Demi wrote.

"Max Ehrich is a creep that has tried to get famous women's attention for years (especially Selena Gomez)," another said.

Amid the backlash, the 28-year-old actress broke her silence and addressed the malicious accusation towards her fiance.

In her Instagram stories, she claimed that the viral posts were "fake" and pointed out that haters were just trying to pit her against Gomez.

Now, it's impossible to verify if the said posts were legit or not since he already deleted his twitter account; however, we have completed a list of Max Ehrich's past romantic relationships before meeting his now-fiancee.

Sarah Hyland

The "Pregnancy Pact" actor's first celebrity romance was with the Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland.

According to reports, they started their relationship in 2007 as highschool sweethearts but called it quits a year later.

The 29-year-old actress was the one who convinced Ehrich to try his luck in Hollywood.

"I decided to move out with a girlfriend at the time and experience L.A., and I will say I think I had a privileged experience," Max mentioned in a previous interview.

Jemma McKenzie-Brown

Max Ehrich also landed a supporting role in the hit 2008 film "High School Musical 3: Senior Year," where he met co-star Jemma McKenzie-Brown.

The British actress reportedly dated the New Jersey-born actor for two years, but unfortunately, the distance between them took a toll on their relationship.

Miranda Cosgrove

Demi Lovato's boyfriend appears to date a lot of former Disney stars.

In 2012, Ehrich sparked dating rumors after he was photographed with former teen star Miranda Cosgrove during an evening stroll in Hollywood.

The pair never addressed the romance rumors, but "The Young and the Restless" actor mentioned in his previous interview with Access Hollywood that he and the "Despicable Me" star were "really good friends."

