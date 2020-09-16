Chadwick Boseman's Death: Where and When the Actor Was Laid To Rest

The entertainment industry was dealt a significant loss following the passing of Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman last August 28.

However, while his passing has been highly publicized, there were few information about his wake and final resting place.

Where Is Chadwick Boseman Buried?

Now, according to documents obtained by the Associated Press, Boseman's body was buried on September 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, which was 11 miles away from Anderson -- the town where he grew up.

Furthermore, the outlet also mentioned that the burial date on his death record is a day before his hometown's public memorial ceremony, which took place at the Anderson Events Center arena.

The office of Anderson, South Carolina Mayor Terence Roberts previously revealed to TMZ that the town paid tribute to the fallen Marvel star as a native hero.

Following this, public viewing of his blockbuster hit film "Black Panther" was held at an outdoor amphitheater, where fans celebrated his life works (all while observing coronavirus protocols such as social distancing, of course).

In a statement, Mayor Roberts mentioned that the 43-year-old actor showed his fans the true meaning of dedication and passion for work.

"You know, he was always reading and always trying to get better. So from a work ethic point of view, it just doesn't happen overnight. He showed us that we've got to hone our skills and just persevere," Roberts said.

Chadwick Boseman's Death

Last month, Boseman's representatives confirmed that he passed away in his home in Griffith Park in Los Angeles after his four-year battle with colon cancer.

The "Avenger" star was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2016 that eventually progressed to Stage IV despite undergoing several procedures and surgeries.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy," the caption of the announcement read.

Following his diagnosis, "The Express" actor underwent a medical procedure to address the colon cancer followed by laparoscopic surgery last March.

According to his death record, Boseman's death was due to multiple organ failure caused by his underlying illness.

Furthermore, the record also listed his profession as "artist" who worked under the industry of "entertainment."

Aside from his 2018 superhero film "Black Panther," the 43-year-old actor had critically acclaimed roles in several movies such as "Get on Up" (2014) where he played as legendary singer James Brown.

His breakthrough role, however, was his 2013 biographical sports film "42" where he portrayed the character of the first black athlete in Major League Baseball (MLB), Jackie Robinson.

The Hollywood actor was indeed a real-life superhero with a heart of gold.

Despite his busy schedule, the South Carolina native loved to visit sick children amid his own battle with cancer.

In an Instagram post, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital penned an emotional tribute for Boseman and recall how he was an "incredible role model" for the "patients and children from all around the world."

"(He) brought with him not only toys for our patients but also joy, courage, and inspiration," the hospital wrote.

