Netflix USA: 3 Most Intriguing TV Series Arriving This Ocotber

A new month means a new set of binge-worthy series on Netflix USA.

The streaming giant is shaping up October really well, as it teases viewers with its massive lineup of upcoming series and movies.

This month, Netflix USA released some of the much-awaited films like "Enola Holmes," starring Milly Bobby Brown as Sherlock Holmes' younger sister along with a powerhouse cast of Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin and Helena Bonham Carter.

Aside from movies, the California-based media service provider also featured inspiring documentaries such as "The Playbook" that delves into the stories of renowned coaches from all sorts of sports -- like the English-American soccer coach Jill Ellis and Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

Another Netflix USA favorite is the psychological thriller drama series "Ratched" that reveals the twisted origin behind the eponymous nurse based on the 1975 film "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest."

With all these said, we take a look at some of the most interesting series that will arrive on the streaming platform this October.

"Emily in Paris"

First on the list is the romantic-comedy drama "Emily in Paris."

Created by the man behind "Sex and the City" and "Melrose Place" Darren Star, the feel-good series is set to debut on October 2.

The film will feature Lilly Collins as Emily Copper and Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, alongside Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat and Bruno Gouery.

For what it's worth, Collins previously took to Twitter to announce her upcoming project.

"Here we go! I'm beyond thrilled to finally announce Emily in Paris officially launches October 2, only on @netflix! I hope you guys fall in love with this story, the character, and the city just like I did. Can't. F*cking. Wait. Pardon my French..." she wrote.

The story revolves around an "ambitious 20-something marketing executive from Chicago" who accidentally lands her dream job in Paris.

According to Netflix, "Emily's new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances."

The Haunting of Bly Manor

The supernatural horror drama web TV series, "The Haunting of Bly Manor," is coming this October 9. It is a follow-up series to "The Haunting of Hill House" and is based on the 1898 horror novel "The Turn of the Screw" written by Henry James.

This Netflix USA original is created and directed by Mike Flanagan, featuring Victoria Pedretti as the American expat Dani, who serves as the new nanny to Miles and Flora Wingrave -- played by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Amelie Bea Smith, respectively.

Dani discovered that something was going on at the dark basement of Bly Manor, where tons of antique dolls are casually piled up in a corner.

Grand Army

Premiering this October 16, the teen drama series "Grand Army" is set to captivate Gen Z viewers like the success of other Netflix Originals such as "13 Reasons Why" and "Outer Banks."

It follows the story of five students at Brooklyn's largest public school and how they deal with issues involving racism, sexuality, and social injustice.

