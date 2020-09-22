Zendaya Net Worth: How Rich Is the Emmy Record-Breaker?

Zendaya made a record-breaking win in this year's Emmys. Her victory made her the youngest ever to win the best actress award in a drama series, etching in everyone's mind that she does not just have the looks but also the undeniable talent.

"The Greatest Showman" actress accepted the award in virtual fashion because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that did not lessen her award's gravity. Instead, her win was quite an upset since people did not think she will get it.

While no one is saying anything bad about her acting skills, most people usually do not think a young artist can win in this big category. It turns out Zendaya can, besting the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Jodie Comer, Olivia Colman, Sandra Oh and Laura Linney -- which are all big names.

Knowing what a mean feat she has achieved, she specifically addressed the youth in her acceptance speech.

"I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there. I know that our TV show doesn't always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people and I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you, I thank you," she said.

A combination of looks and talent, plus a whole lot of perseverance, equals big money. Zendaya started her career early, bursting into people's screens through Disney Channel -- the common starting point of many successful young artists today.

Now, this begs the question: how much is Zendaya's net worth?

Zendaya's Net Worth 2020

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the award-winning actress is currently worth $15 million. In 2017, the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" star was able to purchase a home worth $1.4 million located in Northridge, California. She also has a house worth $4 million located at Encino, California.

Zendaya has two luxury cars, a Bentley and an Audi RS7.

All these are the fruits of her labor, which started at the tender age of 14. She shot to prominence as Rocky Blue in the Disney series, "Shake it Up." After which, she had many more acting jobs, although the most notable ones are "KC Undercover," "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Spider Man: Far From Home. "

Apart from acting, she is also a successful singer, with her much-acclaimed song "Rewrite the Stars" reaching the top of many charts around the world. The song also has a classical quality to it since it is still loved up to today.

"Euphoria," the HBO show that made her impressive Emmys 2020 win possible, contributed greatly to Zendaya's net worth. It's not clear exactly how much her salary with the show is, but the show's production costs are so high that it is easy to assume she is being paid big.

Plus, Zendaya's net worth in 2019 was just $5 million, and within one year, it's already $15 million. "Euphoria" certainly contributed a huge chunk to it.

The money may be impressive, but it no easy money. She's pouring blood and sweat to deliver. Playing Rue, a 17-year-old drug addict who has no intention of staying sober, is not a walk in the park.

Acting and singing aside, Zendaya is also an endorser and partner of so many prestigious brands such as Barbie, CoverGirl, Lancome, Hilfiger and many more.

