Topless Bella Thorne Back at Teasing OnlyFans Subscribers After Causing Massive Trouble

Bella Thorne is back at OnlyFans, probably to the glee of some of her fans. This, after she caused some massive trouble for the site.

Bella made a splash in the OnlyFans page by posting a picture of herself clad nothing on top but an open jacket. Obviously, this meant to titillate her fans because her inner boobs and flat stomach are all in the display. Bella Thorne looked seductively at the camera while holding up a joint.

"Swipe Up!' Bella Thorne Teases Fans

"Swipe Up," The "Babysitter: Killer Queen" star said. Apparently, if fans do, they'll get more than a view of her inner boob. At least that is the assumption since swiping up means paying extra.

The Blast claimed that it is impossible, though, that the actress would truly show something more. She already said she would never deliver nude content when she joined the platform.

Bella Thorne Causing Trouble for OnlyFans Once More?

This is precisely why OnlyFans landed in a huge almost-legal problem last time. When she joined the platform and earned 2 million on her first weeks through the platform, the hype caught on and attracted many fans to troop to the site to see the different side of Bella Thorne.

However, many OnlyFans customers accused the site and the actress of ripping them off because she did not deliver anything remotely nude.

Fans accused the star and the site of misleading them. They thought it would be through this page that the actress would show nakedness and other uncensored adult content, but their expectations turned to dust when what they were given are more PG-13 shots.

They all wanted refunds, and even though the actual controversy did not reach the court anymore, the effect it had on the new platform was kind of catastrophic.

Bella Thorne was forced to deliver an apology because of the ruckus she caused. Fans demanding refunds because of her affected other content creators whose pays had to be delayed. The other content creators also had to start limiting their own payments from their fans, who became distrustful of the site.

The actress went to her social media and apologized for everything, claiming she would talk with OnlyFans exec so things can turn around.

She said that her intention was not really to just strip and show nudes. She joined because her intentions were noble and even geared towards helping other content creators on the site. "Remove the stigma behind sex, sex work, and the negativity that surrounds the word SEX itself by bringing a mainstream face to it that's what I was trying to do, to help bring more faces to the site to create more revenue for content creators on the site," Thorne wrote on Twitter.

Bella Thorne Has a Noble Goal

She then said in trying to normalize the stigmas and aid the content creators in getting more fans, she ended up hurting them. "I have risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew," she said.

She added that because she has a mainstream face and a platform, it would be an injustice not to use them to advocate for things bigger than herself. However, she ended up hurting the people she thought she was going to help, and she was really sorry.

Thorne did not apologize to the fans who accused the site of ripping them off. But then again, why should she? She already said she would not pose naked!

Page Six reported in the past that Thorne's rate is set at $20 a month for subscribers. In addition, creators on OnlyFans receive 80 percent of their subscription revenue and also get to keep the tips from their fans.

