Hollywood Bachelors: 3 Celebrities Who Are Surprisingly Single!

Hollywood has surprised the public with its numerous pregnancy announcements, quarantine couples, and wedding engagements this 2020.

Despite the global health crisis, love is in the air for several lucky celebrities.

For starters, Disney alum Demi Lovato stunned her fans after multiple sites reported that she is dating "Restless" star Max Ehrich earlier this year.

Four months after their whirlwind romance, the "Camp Rock" actress made a shocking announcement on Instagram and revealed that she is engaged with the 29-year-old actor.

Furthermore, Liam Payne is officially off the market after he popped the question to his model girlfriend, Maya Henry. The pair kept their relationship under the radar since 2018 and only confirmed their romance last August 2019.

With numerous stars getting engaged and in a relationship this year, there are still a few single Hollywood celebrities looking for their perfect partner.

With that said, here's a look at the most eligible bachelors in the entertainment industry.

Chris Evans

First on the single Hollywood celebrities list is the "Avenger" star Chris Evans.

The 39-year-old actor, who is famous for his "Captain America" role, is surprisingly in search for love.

January this year, Us Weekly cited that he is just "having fun" and "not exclusive with anyone."

Unfortunately, rumors sparked that she is recently dating British actress Lily James after they were spotted getting cozy in a park in London. However, both celebrities have yet to address the dating rumors.

Michael B. Jordan

Another hot and single celebrity is the "Fantastic Four" star, Michael B. Jordan.

The 33-year-old California-born actor has become one of the most sought after talents in the entertainment biz, and fellow celebrities can't keep their eyes off the "Black Panther" star.

Rapper Nicki Minaj and the "Like a Boss" actress Tiffany Haddish have been vocal about their admiration for Jordan.

Unfortunately, it appears that he is not interested in getting into a relationship and blames his "busy" schedule for it.

However, he is spotted leaving Met Gala alongside reality star and supermodel Kendall Jenner and was also romantically linked with "Black Panther" co-star Lupita Nyong'o.

Jordan then set the record straight and mentioned that he and the Academy Award winner are just friends.

"Me and Lupita? I love her to death. Beautiful girl, very talented. People write their own narratives - I don't have any control over that," he mentioned.

Bradley Cooper

The Grammy Award winner is also single like a pringle.

After his four-year relationship with supermodel Irina Shayk, whom he shares his daughter Lea De Seine, the pair called it quits in 2019.

He remains one of the single Hollywood celebrities until he was linked with "Valentine's Day" co-star and best pal Jennifer Garner.

The duo sparked dating rumors after they were photographed lounging at the beach with his 3-year-old daughter.

Nevertheless, a source told Page Six that there is nothing romantic happening between the Hollywood A-listers: "[Cooper and Garner] are friends and have been forever," that source said, adding there is "no truth to anything else."

